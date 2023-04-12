COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 GPU Review

NVIDIA has long been a leader in the world of graphics cards, and with the release of the RTX 4070 GPU, they continue to hold onto that position. The RTX 4070 is a formidable GPU, offering impressive performance, stunning visuals, and cutting-edge technology that will appeal to both gamers and creative professionals. In this review, we’ll dive into the features and performance of the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, as well as compare it to other offerings on the market, to help you decide whether it’s the right choice for you.

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 range is a powerful offering that delivers performance well ahead of the 30 series, all while being a much more affordable choice for mid-range gamers. Based on AD104, this GPU range boasts 5,888 CUDA Cores, delivering an impressive 29 FP32 Shader-TFLOPS of power for rendering traditional rasterized graphics—for reference, the PS5 only boasts 10.28 TFLOPS.

Additionally, the 4070 range is equipped with 184 Fourth Generation Tensor Cores, offering 466 Tensor-TFLOPS (with Sparsity) for AI processing and DLSS, as well as 46 Third Generation Ada RT Cores, capable of 67 RT-TFLOPS for powering next-generation ray-traced graphics. With 12GB of GDDR6X memory, the RTX 4070 is a force to be reckoned in the mid-range space.

As a member of the GeForce RTX 40 Series family, the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 GPU integrates Ada innovations such as Shader Execution Reordering (SER) and new RT core engines. Additionally, it harnesses the power of DLSS 3.0, which proves to be a game-changer for GPUs with slightly less power, like the RTX 4070. It delivers exceptional results at higher resolutions with minimal trade-offs, making this GPU a prime choice for gamers seeking top-notch performance in both traditional raster graphics and the cutting-edge gaming experiences of today and tomorrow, all at an affordable price.

RTX 4090 24GB RTX 4080 16GB RTX 4070 Ti 12GB RTX 4070 12GB Processor AD102 AD103 AD104 AD104 Transistors 76.3B 45.9B 35.8B 35.6B Die Size 608mm² 379mm² 295mm² 295mm² CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 5888 Boost Clock 2.52GHz 2.51GHz 2.61GHz 2.475GHz Memory Interface 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 1018GB/s 742GB/s 557GB/s 504GB/s TGP 450W 320W 285W 200W PSU Recommendation 850W 750W 700W 650W PSU Cables 4x 8-pin 3x 8-pin 2x 8-pin 2x 8-pin Base Price $1499 $1199 $799 $599 Release date October 12th, 2022 November 16th, 2022 January 5th, 2023 April 13th, 2023

Comparing the performance of NVIDIA’s latest RTX 4070 Ti, it’s clear that the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 has seen some drops in performance and specs. The RTX 4070 has seen a 23% decrease in shaders, a 5% decrease in clock speed, and a 9.5% decrease in memory bandwidth, but with the RTX 4070 TI’s ability to trade blows with most cards in the 30-series range, there should still be plenty of room for the RTX 4070 to show some impressive results, even if it can’t match the RTX 4070 Ti in raw performance metrics.

Fortunately, the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 GPU includes all of the features that DLSS 3.0 brings to the table, so while it may not be able to compete head-to-head with the other 40-series cards, it does give it a big leg up on the previous generation. DLSS 3.0 brings improved image quality and even more efficient performance gains over DLSS 2.0. The new version offers better support for a broader range of games and resolutions, making it an essential feature for those looking to maximize their gaming experience.

Upon unboxing the COLORFUL variant of the GeForce RTX 4070, you will find a very clean, sleek and unobtrusive GPU that should look good in most gaming builds. This 2-slot card features a triple cooling system that keeps temperatures in check even during intense gaming sessions, with a large but unobtrusive heatsink that performs while reducing the overall size of the card. As with many of Colorful’s products, the build quality is top-notch, with a sturdy metal backplate and sold construction that should keep the card running well for years to come. It also features the same connectors found on most of the 40-series lineup, including three DisplayPorts and a single HDMI port.

One important thing to note with the COLORFUL variant of the RTX 4070 compared to the 4070 Founders Edition is the power connector. While many cards up to this point, including the RTX 4070 Founders Edition, use the 16-pin power connector, the COLORFUL RTX 4070 takes advantage of a single 8-pin power connector, making it much more friendly for PC builders upgrading a current build. While most, if not all, 40-series cards come with an adapter, this choice on COLORFUL’s part is fantastic for consumers and makes it incredibly easy to install in most PCs with little to no adjustment.

perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of the COLORFULGeForce RTX 4070 is the remarkable power efficiency compared to its predecessors and other RTX 40-series GPUs. Despite offering performance levels similar to the RTX 3080, the RTX 4070 requires only a 650-watt power supply, matching the requirements of the RTX 3070. This is a considerable improvement, as the RTX 3080 and 3070 Ti both necessitate a 750-watt power supply to function optimally.

Featuring a 200-watt Total Graphics Power (TGP), the RTX 4070 often operates below this threshold in various gaming scenarios. This is a clear advantage over the RTX 3080, which maxes out at a 320-watt TGP. The power savings of the RTX 4070 make it an attractive choice for gamers seeking a balance of performance and energy efficiency. With power becoming more a premium for parts of the world, the performance the RTX 4070 delivers, while keeping things manageable is very welcome and something to seriously consider when looking to pick up a new GPU.

For testing, we slotted the new COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 GPU into our be quiet! Dark Base Pro 900 test build, equipped with a 13th Gen Intel i9-13900K, MSI 850W PSU, 64GB SK Hynix DDR5, and a PCIe Gen 4 2TB Kingston Fury M.2 SSD, the graphics card showcased the true potential of NVIDIA’s latest offerings. For the benchmarks, we went through our full suite of games and software to get a complete picture of the performance consumers should expect if and when they decide to pick up one of these new offerings.

As this is a more mid-range offering from NVIDIA, we wanted to expand the test suite of games to include a few more titles that can show off the competitive side of a new GPU. We now include games like Rainbow Six Siege, joining the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Cyberpunk 2077 to get a good selection of AAA and mainstays that should give a good taste of what the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 GPU can do in the wild.

1080P Benchmarks

Benchmark RTX 3070 RTX 4080 RTX 4070 RX 7900 XTX Shadow of the Tomb Raider 154 278 241 247 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 88 169 147 209 Cyberpunk 2077 82 189 132.4 155 Cyberpunk 2077 + RT 49 94.7 60.05 75 Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS + RT 71.89 140.08 154.7 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 128 249 149 236 Rainbow Six Siege 524 643 625 522

When compared to the RTX 4080 and its predecessor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 GPU is a notable improvement while not being nearly as costly as the other cards in the 40-series family. Though it does have less raw power, it dominates the 3070 in every game we could throw at it, showing off the power of the new silicon and the advancements in tech that let all games in our suite show incredible results, delivering eye-watering framerates at 1080P.

The NVIDIA RTX 4070 is a compelling choice for gamers looking to make the leap to 1440p gaming, offering a performance increase of around 30% compared to its predecessor. With games like Cyberpunk 2077, the RTX 4070 makes full use of its features and delivers fantastic DLSS 3 performance, even at 4K. Sadly, even with its 12GB RAM, the 4070 does struggle in 4K workloads, especially if you want to push ray tracing.

1440P Benchmarks

Benchmark RTX 3070 RTX 4080 RTX 4070 RX 7900 XTX Shadow of the Tomb Raider 100 178 154 224 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 72 144 114 170 Cyberpunk 2077 63 124 82.65 128 Cyberpunk 2077 + RT 26.35 61 37.32 55 Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS + RT 59.2 117.44 118.27 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 81 159 105 171 Rainbow Six Siege 376 590.5 474 508.8

Even though it doubled the performance of the RTX 3070 in our Cyberpunk 2077 4K ray tracing test, that only yielded a poultry 16.96 FPS compared to 7.94 FPS. It was not until we enabled DLSS 3 that things actually got interesting, and managed to rocket to 72.61 FPS compared to the disappointing 36.65 of the RTX 3070. This is true across the board, with our testing showing how staggering a jump DLSS was for the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070, resulting in significant frame rate improvements, especially in ray-traced games. It may not be a silver bullet for 4K gaming, but it is a welcome addition and makes the $599 card much more enticing for mid-range gamers.

4K Benchmarks

Benchmark RTX 3070 RTX 4080 RTX 4070 RX 7900 XTX Shadow of the Tomb Raider 65 134 86 131 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 52 97 68 108 Cyberpunk 2077 32 79.5 37.35 80.8 Cyberpunk 2077 + RT 7.94 29.3 16.96 31.3 Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS + RT 36.65 80.2 72.61 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 52 119 64 125 Rainbow Six Siege 201 468.1 243 383.1

4K gaming is where the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 struggles the most, as we would expect from a mid-range offering. With DLSS can make the situation much more interesting, especially in games like Cyberpunk 2077, it is not a silver bullet, and with only select titles supporting the feature, it does not help with every game you may want to play. You will find plenty of games that, while reaching respectable framerates, should you want to introduce ray tracing into the mix, you will be in for a bad time.

For games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, it is only managing to hit just above 60 FPS, putting it about around 30 percent less than the 4080 and the 7900 XTX. While still very playable, it does show the limits of what the $599 COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 can do, with it showing the most strength and value for gamers looking to push 1440P at solid framerates.

The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 GPU is reasonably the card most gamers and content creators should consider, especially if you just want a boost to your current setup. With their choice to launch the most expensive cards first and slowly work down the line, NVIDIA makes it hard to recommend the average user go out and buy a new GPU, especially in an unstable economy. With the RTX 4070, the math makes much more sense. This card brings all the major features of the 40-series to a mainstream price, and if you have been on the fence about upgrading, this makes the best time to get a very impressive GPU that finds a good balance between price and performance.

As for competition, the main rival to the RTX 4070 is AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XT. The two cards offer similar performance in rasterized games, with the 6800 XT often holding a slight edge in raw frame rates. However, the RTX 4070 pulls ahead when it comes to ray tracing and AI-driven features, thanks to its superior ray tracing cores and Tensor cores. The choice between the two will ultimately come down to personal preference and which features matter most to the user, but the price of the RTX 4070 makes it an enticing prospect, especially if you already use an NVIDIA card currently.

It’s also worth noting that the RTX 4070 supports NVIDIA’s suite of software features, such as NVIDIA Broadcast, which leverages AI for noise cancellation and background removal in video calls and streaming. Additionally, the card supports NVIDIA Reflex for reduced system latency in competitive games and NVIDIA Ansel for capturing in-game screenshots with advanced filters and effects. These features, along with the card’s outstanding performance, make the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 an enticing option for gamers and content creators alike.

The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 is a fantastic GPU that offers excellent performance, with the ability to deliver stunning visuals and the latest in technology, all while being a little less harsh on your pocketbook. While there are some minor drawbacks, it manages to be a good compromise of price and performance.

If you’re looking for a powerful graphics card that can handle the latest games with ease, deliver stunning ray-tracing visuals, and deliver top-notch performance in creative applications, it’s hard to deny that the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 GPU is an attractive proposition all around. The 4070’s combination of performance, features, and efficiency make it a fantastic option for anyone looking to take their gaming or content creation to the next level. Just be prepared to act quickly as stock becomes available, as demand for this impressive GPU is sure to remain high.