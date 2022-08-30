Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Gaming Mouse Review

Like Using a Cloud on Your Computer
Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Gaming Mouse Review
Cooler Master Logo
Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Gaming Mouse
Company: Cooler Master
Type: Wireless Gaming Mouse
MSRP: $39.99
Review Score:  8
| August 30, 2022

Cooler Master has added to their impressive stable of peripherals with the Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Mouse, an incredibly light gaming mouse with a lot of power. I had the chance to use it over the last while and I have a lot of thoughts.

First of all, the mouse was a mere 77g with a battery in it. Upon first lifting it, it legitimately felt like it was missing its insides. Its light weight was only the beginning of how easy it is to move it around; its PTFE feet gave virtually no resistance to any surface that I used it on. Even transitioning from one surface to another, the Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Gaming mouse glides like it is on butter.

Cooler Master Mm311 Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 1

The optical sensor is another big selling point as it is adjustable up to 10000 DPI, able to be customized to the experience that you are looking for, no matter what game or program you may use. Its sensitivity took me aback when first using it, watching my cursor dive across the screen in the blink of an eye (I have since adjusted it to my liking. 

The Cooler Master MM311 Gaming Mouse has a 2.4GHz wireless connectivity provided me lag-free gaming with no issues with response. Its sensor gave me pinpoint accuracy when aiming my weapons. 

“Even transitioning from one surface to another, the Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Gaming mouse glides like it is on butter.”

Battery life was great for the Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Gaming mouse. I had it in constant use over my time with the mouse while gaming, editing and bringing it to my day job. It got roughly 12 hours per day of persistent use and the mouse has been chugging along beautifully all the while. The single AA battery is also a good solution for its power because it helps keep the mouse lighter than an internal, rechargeable battery likely would. 

Cooler Master Mm311 Wireless Gaming Mouse Review 2

The 6 button mouse gives you a great range of control in a single hand, giving you quick access to a number of controls that may be tougher to control on a keyboard when working those WASD keys. Turning over a number of controls on your keyboard to your mouse hand keeps you from fumbling for that shortcut key while you, if you are like me, are trying to run for your life from superior gamers.

The Cooler Master MM311 is compatible with their software, MasterPlus+, allowing you to control a number of aspects of the mouse, including its RGB. You can sync the lighting of the mouse to any number of other parts and peripherals, including tower fans, keyboards and even desks. It’s a great software setup for those who want to consolidate their gear into one solid look, matching colours and creating a nice flow for your gaming setup. 

Final Thoughts

The Cooler Master MM311 Wireless Gaming Mouse is a fast, responsive, light and accurate mouse. It is designed to move so smoothly that it feels less like a peripheral and more like an extension of your hand. The brand-loyal will also be rewarded with its ability to sync with other Cooler Master gear. It’s a worthy mouse for a worthy gamer.
