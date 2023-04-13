Razer Stream Controller X Review

The team at Razer has released another new product today, and while it looks familiar for a number of reasons, it carves out a unique place in a pretty deep catalogue of streaming gear. The Razer Stream Controller X is their latest stream controller, which still runs the Loupedeck software, but is the first in the line not to include any knobs at all.

The Razer Stream Controller X is an alternative to the multi-knob setup of the Razer Stream Controller, giving consumers the choice to have something more along the lines of the Elgato Stream Deck but still be a part of the Razer ecosystem. The fifteen-button device has made a number of improvements over its predecessor, answering the prayers of many a content creator.

“The LED buttons…shine brighter than any other controller on the market, making it a beautiful addition to your setup.”

Included in the box are the Razer Stream Controller X, a magnetic stand, Razer’s beautiful braided USB-C to USB-A cable, and documentation. It has a smaller profile than other controllers with its more streamlined body. The controller is built at a slight angle, so you can place it on your desk without the stand and still have some tilt, and its rubber feet keep it stable on the surface. It also has a removable faceplate, which may leave it open to new designs to decorate your setup.

The stand is my favourite improvement to the entire unit. Anyone familiar with the original Razer Stream Controller/Loupedeck Live stand knows that it was an incredibly cheap and flimsy piece of plastic. It was my biggest complaint with both units, and I am so happy to see that the Razer Stream Controller X’s stand has come a long way. The new stand is solidly built, has room for the cable to run out the back, and best of all, it is magnetic. Combine that with the amazing rubber base that covers the entire bottom of the stand, and your Razer Stream Controller X will feel like it is glued to your desk.

Another key improvement that I can say I begged for is the change from a touch screen with haptic feedback to fifteen individual keys. It is a much more tactile and user-friendly experience. You do trade off the ability to swipe across the touchscreen to move between pages by using the bottom left and right buttons on the Razer Stream Controller X to navigate. However, considering that the original Stream Controller only had twelve buttons, you still come out ahead.

“The new stand is solidly built…your Razer Stream Controller X will feel like it is glued to your desk.”

When set up, the device appears in the Loupedeck software with all the profiles and plugins available to you, including native plugins for Spotify, Twitch, Philips Hue, and even Loupedeck’s AI Assistant, which lets you create all kinds of AI chat prompts at the touch of a button. In addition to the native plugins, the Loupedeck Marketplace is filled with profiles and plugins for an endless number of programs, from Adobe Photoshop to DaVinci Resolve to Microsoft Office.

The latest update to the Loupedeck software includes a vastly improved OBS Studio plugin with an incredibly intuitive set of commands that make the Razer Stream Controller X and any other hardware compatible with the software a much more viable collection of streaming tools.

The LED buttons on the Razer Stream Controller X shine brighter than any other controller on the market, making it a beautiful addition to your setup. You can choose from a variety of existing icons in the software or add your own.

“This more affordable, competitive price is a great way to bring people into the Razer/Loupedeck content creation culture.”

The Razer Stream Controller X is priced at $149.99 USD, perfectly in line with its closest competitor, the Elgato Stream Deck Mk. 2, and nearly half the price of the original Razer Stream Controller, which features 6 knobs and additional buttons. This more affordable, competitive price is a great way to bring people into the Razer/Loupedeck content creation culture.

Some things I would have liked to see in the Razer Stream Controller X and its software are some native controls for its cameras, especially the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra through Razer Synapse. The synergy between the Stream Controller and its flagship software would open up controls not only for its cameras, but its microphones as well. There is a separate plugin to control the Razer Key Light Chroma, but this level of compatibility would make the extra plugin redundant.

The real question is, “Did we really need this? There are similar devices on the market, but if a company is going to go from button-only hardware to dabbling in hardware with buttons, why can’t Razer offer the same level of choice on their end? As a matter of personal preference, I would rather have buttons for the type of work I do with it. I use my device for editing and design as well as streaming, but someone who doesn’t need all the other productivity features can opt for a much simpler, more affordable device.