Capcom Arcade Stadium (Switch)

Score: 9 / 10

The arcade experience is a very difficult thing to preserve in ports. Anyone who’s played poker without putting real money on the line can likely attest to this. By that, I mean that part of the difficulty balance comes in having a finite ability to keep playing the game. Most arcade ports give players the ability to dump infinite quarters into the game, buying as many lives and continues as they like. This often turns the most vicious, quarter-gobbling cabinets into a battle of attrition, and trivializes any challenge most arcade games have. Capcom Arcade Stadium doesn’t perfect this, but it does a dang fine job of coming close.

Capcom Arcade Stadium is a collection of some fantastic arcade games from 1984-2001, bringing together a wild variety of titles. Having been a child short on quarters, many of these games were brand new to me, offering a slew of new beat ‘em ups, action games, and shmups for me to get lost playing. It’s thirty-two games in total, and while most massive game collections contain some weak filler titles, there’s not a single game on the list I didn’t find myself sinking way too much time into for this review (especially Dynasty Wars and Warriors of Fate. And Legendary Wings. And…you get the idea).

Final Thoughts:

Capcom Arcade Stadium is a staggeringly good port of many solid games, breathing new life into them with unique challenges and through a robust suite of difficulty options.
Joel Couture
Publisher: Capcom
Developer: Capcom
Played On: Nintendo Switch
ESRB Rating: T (Teen)
Release Date: February 17, 2021
Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

