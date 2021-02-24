Ghosts N’ Goblins Resurrection Review

You Died.

Ghosts N' Goblins Resurrection Review 6
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Score: 9 / 10
When I was a kid—back in the NES days—I only encountered Ghosts n’ Goblins once. I was visiting one of my older cousins and while I was there I watched her play both Castlevania and Ghosts N’ Goblins; although at the time, I never learned the names of either of them. As a kid, I never played either of them, which was probably for the best, for if I had experienced the raw, volcanic punishment that was either of those games, I may have hung up my controller for good.

I didn’t truly experience Ghosts N’ Goblins until I was an adult—my gaming skills having been tempered in the fires of games like Ninja Gaiden and Bloodborne. Now, the franchise is reborn as Ghosts N’ Goblins Resurrection, and three decades since it’s initial release, it’s still harder than fossilized triceratops bones.

While Ghosts N’ Goblins Resurrection is true to its retro roots, it is worth mentioning up-front that it has made some accommodations for the modern era and included several difficulty modes for players who may not be up to the challenge. But much like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, this game is meant to be played on the “hardest” difficulty setting. That was my experience, and that is what will form the basis of this review.

In true Ghosts N’ Goblins fashion, Resurrection is an UNFORGIVING game. Every second is a constant struggle as you face unfavorable odds of enemies with not but a simple weapon and your wits. While there have been some quality of life improvements made, chiefly the ability to attack straight up, and down while jumping, the controls are extremely tight and responsive and the entire feel of the game stays true to it’s NES predecessor. 

Final Thoughts:

Ghosts N’ Goblins Resurrection is a tough-as-nails good time.
Final Thoughts
Jordan Biordi

Jordan Biordi
Jordan Biordi is CGM's acting Managing Editor, as well as actual self-trained ninja. When he's not busy combating the forces of evil, he makes videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja Reviews. As a Ninja, his heightened reflexes, increased intellect, unshakable discipline, and a deeper understanding of the universe makes him the ideal candidate to review video games!
All Articles
Ghosts N' Goblins Resurrection Review 1

Ghosts N' Goblins Resurrection

Publisher: Capcom
Developer: Capcom
Played On: Nintendo Switch
ESRB Rating: E10 (Everyone 10+)
Release Date: February 25, 2021
Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Must Read

MORE FROM Jordan Biordi

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram