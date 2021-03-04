Elementor Header #230915

Razer Naga X Mouse Review

Utmost customization for your endgame grind

Auto Draft 484
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Score: 8 / 10

At first glance, the Naga X looks unconventional to the uninitiated. As someone with large hands, I wondered how I’d be able to reliably hit one of 12 tiny buttons with my thumb in the middle of a game. However, once I actually put it to use, I found that Razer’s ergonomic MMO mouse has a lot of potential.

Taking the side buttons out of the equation for a moment, the Naga X is well-constructed and proportioned. It’s light but solid, with a good ergonomic grip for my aforementioned large digits. I normally use a comparably priced model from a competing brand and find my grip ascends from palm to claw the longer I hold my house, but kept to palm while using the Naga X.

There’s an additional button below the scroll wheel intended to toggle between DPI levels, like many other mice on the market.

Razer Naga X Mouse Review

Final Thoughts:

The Naga X strips back the bells and whistles of its family line for the sake of a smaller price tag, but remains best suited for high-level play.
Chris De Hoog

Chris De Hoog
A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since.
All Articles
Razer Opus Headphone Review 1

Razer Naga X

Manufacturer: Razer
Type: Mouse
MSRP: $99.99

Must Read

MORE FROM Chris De Hoog

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram