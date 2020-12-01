Ubisoft Looking into Issues Around Free PS5 Upgrades

Ubisoft has launched an investigation into a number of missing next-gen upgrades for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion.

The launch titles for PS5 were also readily available for players who owned the current-gen PS4 versions. But some lucky enough to finally get a new console also found it tricky to upgrade to each game, which feature next-gen upscaling, ray tracing and faster performance optimized for PS5. According to Ubisoft’s official support on Twitter, much of the issues extended to the U.K. following the console’s launch. Fortunately, the issue hasn’t been reported outside of the region or anywhere else around the world.

We are aware players in the UK are experiencing issues upgrading physical versions of some Ubisoft games from PS4 to PS5. We're working to resolve this, and can confirm anyone experiencing this issue will still be eligible for their free upgrade. Stay tuned for more information. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) November 30, 2020

Ubisoft stated those still trying to redeem their free PS4 to PS5 upgrades for the games will have a fix at some point. But no particular window or date for a patch was announced in the response. Those affected would have an opportunity to access the offer over the PlayStation 5’s digital game store, but the listing itself wouldn’t show up as a free download. The issue was also reported and corroborated by a significant group of PS5 users, weeks after the console was available on late November 2020.

Interestingly, a few over Ubisoft’s official support forums found a workaround by reportedly changing the PS5’s region to Turkey, setting up a new PSN and logging back on the PlayStation Store. The offer would then be downloadable for free outside of the affected U.K. region. It’s worth noting the games would be localized in English despite the international copy.

Last week, the studio sent a step-by-step instruction on redeeming the offer (which continues to be an issue). This of course included having the PS4 disc inserted, accessing the game’s digital product page over the PS Store and going through with the available offer panel for a PS5 version of Watch Dogs Legion or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.