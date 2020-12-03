WWE’s Xavier Woods aka Austin Creed Host of “UpUpDownDown” to be New Host of G4

Austin Creed– better known as WWE Superstar Xavier Woods– is one-third of The New Day tag team, a ten-time WWE tag team champion, and is now one of the new hosts of G4.

The G4 reboot is scheduled for 2021, and little else is known about it. IGN was able to sit with Austin Creed and G4’s head of content, Kevin Sabbe. While no specifics were shared by IGN, at least one clue might have been leaked.

At the top of IGN’s news title is a heading that reads, “G4’s Proving Ground,” which might mean Austin Creed could be hosting Proving Grounds. Nothing else is mentioned within their news statement about Proving Grounds, but perhaps this hint will catch like wildfire, and fans will have something else to trend along with #Creed4G4.

The hashtag is how Austin Creed called to G4 and fans to vote for him on Twitter.

My campaign begins…. please cast your twitter ballot for me to be a host for @g4tv by using the hashtag #Creed4G4



Thank you for your votes pic.twitter.com/erbqMYohEx — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 25, 2020

Austin Creed tells IGN, “I was losing my mind… It was incredible. I’m just a random dude from Georgia who loves video games and loves wrestling. So getting my WWE contract while sitting in the middle of a Walgreens in Orlando, Florida at the time doing like backflips, calling my parents… I had the exact same reaction when I found out I was going to be a host on G4.”

Austin Creed is the host of UpUpDownDown a gaming channel on YouTube that often has other WWE superstars as special guests. Numerous WWE superstars have been known to be big gamers, but Austin Creed goes next level with his live streams and fanbase.

Austin Creed and his WWE tag team partners, Big E and Kofi Kingston, are all playable characters in Gears 5, which he demonstrates during his latest live stream for UpUpDownDown.

Austin Creed further tells IGN, “I feel like the thing I’ve done and continue to bring constantly to the table since I’ve been in the gaming space is trying to show people that we’re all the same kind of nerd. So, I love wrestling back in the day– I still love wrestling now, obviously– but back in the day, at some point wrestling, like, wasn’t cool and you get made fun of for liking wrestling. The same thing happened with video games.”

G4 shut down in 2014, and a lot has changed in both the real and gaming worlds since then. Creed says, “With me being the first host I automatically look different than everybody else that [appeared at the reunion special] and so I think that in all the talks that I’ve had with [G4] they very much understand that representation is important. They understand that in the past 15, 10 years… the makeup of who is in the gaming space has been changing.” Austin Creed appears to refer specifically to his color in his statement. G4 and Creed aren’t hiding the fact that they’re shooting for a more diverse cast.

Kevin Sabbe says, “The plan is for us to be everywhere gamers already are and to be part of the community.” More news about G4 is still to come.

Austin Creed is still under a WWE contract with no desire to leave. For more of Creed see him wrestle as Xavier Woods with his teammates The New Day, by tuning in to Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown, or by subscribing to the WWE Network.