Session Zero: Cyberpunk RED

This Session is Preem

In our next Session Zero we gear up and head to Night City to share our characters created in Cyberpunk RED!

The Dark Future

This year Cyberpunk returned in a big way with the new Cyberpunk 2077 based on the tabletop RPG, Cyberpunk 2020. To help bridge the gap between those two properties, R. Talsorian Games released Cyberpunk RED set smack dab in the middle of the timeline between 2020 and 2077, in a time know as The Red.



We share the three character we made for this game and discuss the challenges of tackling a much more in depth system. Is Cyberpunk RED going to be accessible to gamers enjoying 2077? Or is it just for the hardcore tabletop crowd?

Special Thanks

Special thanks to R. Talsorian Games for sending us a copy of Cyberpunk RED to try out and you can get your own copy now on talsorianstore.com



Today’s Terrible Warriors were Justin Ecock, Brendan Frye, and Velvet Duke

Music is licensed through Epidemic Sound



