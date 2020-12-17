8 Tech Gifts for the Movie Lovers On Everyone’s List

As technology advances, the opportunities to experience movies and TV shows in new and exciting ways are constantly growing. From new streaming services to advancements in video and audio technologies, movies have never looked better or been more accessible. While going to the movies may be hard this year, CGMagazine has built a list of the best possible new TV’s players, audio and smart solutions to make the home experience better than crowding into the cinema this holiday season.

Chromecast with Google TV

At the price and the simplicity of the experience, the Chromecast with Google TV is a fantastic offering for people looking to add a no-nonsense streaming option to their living room setup. With support for smart speakers, a simple remote, and a much improved interface, Google TV is finally ready for prime time, and to be a part of your smart home setup.

Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar feels like a good starting point for media consumption, with a simple compact design and clear vibrant sound. It is hard to go wrong hooking this little guy up to your new 4K TV. Granted it won’t offer the latest and greatest in audio fidelity, but the simplicity and ease of use make up most of that ground. Provided you have a modern enough TV and have a free HDMI Arc port, the Roku Streambar is a good value and one of the easiest options to just get the movie night started.

Sonos Arc

For the ultimate home theatre experience you’re going to need a soundbar and you shouldn’t look any farther than the Sonos Arc. With movie theatres closed for the foreseeable future what better time to turn your own living room into the theatre of your dreams.

I’ve been a huge fan of Sonos for years now, and would highly recommend WiFi over BlueTooth streaming any day of the week. Once you experience wifi speakers you’ll never go back. Sonos is easy to set up, sounds incredible and incredibly easy to use. The Arc features Dolby Atmos, HDMI Arc, HDMI eARC, and a 5.02. Surround System and will have free updates for years.

If you’re looking for complete surround sound, it’s recommended to install two Sonos Play:1’s behind your couch for an even more immersive experience. In small apartments you won’t even have to worry. The Arc will have no problem filling up an entire room. This is hands down the best soundbar on the market and one you won’t have to replace for years to come. Now sit down, get comfy and turn on Mad Max: Fury Road for the ultimate test of your new soundbar.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip

The Play Gradient Lightstrip is a fantastic offering, and shows how far smart lighting has come. Hue stands as the front-runner in the space, and the Play Gradient Lightstrips are an example of this innovation and potential of the technology. If you love media, and want the most immersive experience possible, it is hard to deny how exciting the Play Gradient Lightstrips are.

TCL 6 Series TV

If you are going to be diving into the next gen, you will want to ensure you have a TV that supports 4K and all the latest features to take full advantage of your new Series X or PS5. This is where the TCL 6 Series comes in, offering a great 4K HDR picture, all the ports you can handle is also the first TV to offer THX Certified Game Mode which adds features like Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Game Mode to make sure you are experiencing the makes as they are meant to be played. Best of all, the TCL 6 series of TV’s won’t brake the bank.

Nvidia Shield TV (2019)

With so many people stuck inside, streaming and watching media has quickly become the activity of choice to help make the days fly by. As more people upgrade to 4K and more content being offered in higher resolution, the need for a proper streaming device has never been more evident. That is where the Nvidia Shield TV (2019) comes in. This little streaming stick delivers one of the most powerful under the hood devices currently available. It is simple to set up, and neatly hides behind your TV while offering unparalleled performance.

With one of the most robust feature sets on offer and the price point that makes it an easy purchase, the 2019 Nvidia Shield TV is easily one of the best options for people that demand the best. It is powerful, comes with a slick, clean interface, and has some features more boxes should offer. While not the cheapest option on the market, anyone looking to give their mothers the best way to stream in 2020, should look no further than the Nvidia Shield TV (2019).

Hisense R6 55″ 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

Considering the R6 only costs $428.00 for the 55-inch model, it is a hard TV to beat. Hisense has managed to build a TV that looks and works well and still made it affordable to a wide range of consumers. While it does lack in the sound department, everything else shines, making the Hisense Roku 4K R6 a great purchase for anyone on your list this holiday. At the price and with the features on offer the Hisense Roku 4K R6 is a tremendous value for anyone looking to enter the world of 4K HDR, especially now that the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 are now here to enjoy all the 4K gaming content you could ever want.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020)

For 2020 the Fire TV Stick is a fantastic streaming option if you have a 4K TV that is in need of a more intuitive and easy to setup interface. Fire TV has come a long way, and if Amazon keeps improving the platform, it could easily be the contender for king of streaming. As it is now, if you are looking for an inexpensive way to experience 4K content and enjoy voice assistants, look no further than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k.