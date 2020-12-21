The Book of Boba Fett Confirmed by Lucasfilm as New Disney Plus Series

The Book of Boba Fett teased at the end of The Mandalorian season 2 finale has officially been confirmed by Lucasfilm to be a new series on Disney Plus.

Lucasfilm reports, “Jon Favreau, executive producer of The Mandalorian, confirmed today on Good Morning America that the new series is currently in production and will arrive December 2021, only on Disney+.” The article continues revealing further details such as “The Book of Boba Fett will be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian and star Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter, along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez — who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, a thrilling installment that reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy — joins Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producer.”

This helps ease fans of The Mandalorian who might’ve been confused whether The Book of Boba Fett was going to be its own show or if Boba Fett was going to take over for season 3 of The Mandalorian as many news articles led people to believe.

Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who played Boba Fett, recently died, and perhaps the series was set in motion before that happened, but rest assured that Disney will carry his legacy forward with him in their hearts.

The Mandalorian season 3 will go into production sometime next year, while The Book of Boa Fett is already in production and can be expected to arrive in December 2021.