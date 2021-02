In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast, Jordan, Chris, and Brendan sit down to talk about Google halting game development for Stadia, Gearbox joining Embracer Group, and Brendan has some thoughts about The Medium.

Afterwards Jordan talks a little Cyber Shadow—the newest ninja game from Mechanical Head Studios and Yacht Club Games—and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Chris also has some thoughts about Atelier Ryza 2.