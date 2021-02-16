Microsoft reveals its first official Xbox Wireless Headset

After three console generations of leaving the job of creating premium gaming headset solutions to licensed, third-party manufacturers, Microsoft has announced that it is finally throwing its hat into the ring with its own official headset offering, the aptly-named Xbox Wireless Headset.

It only took 3 console generations. – Source: Xbox

Taking several notes from its direct competitor Sony as well as its most successful audio accessory-producing partners, The Xbox Wireless Headset incorporates support for “industry-leading” spatial sound techonolgies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone:X (take that, Sony Tempest3D audio) to provide “realism and audio precision that fully surrounds you” and “low latency, lossless audio for exceptional sound quality”.

Image Source: Xbox

As the Xbox Wireless Headset is intentionally designed as a bespoke companion to the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms however, the spec sheet offers up a bevy of quality of life options, conveniences and features that are not easily found in equivalent Xbox-licensed products at its price point (or its direct, similarly-priced competitor, Sony’s Pulse 3D Headset). Among these are a noise-isolating, bendable dual-mic with an indicator LED that lights up when the wearer speaks, an optional auto-mute function for automatically eliminating mic noise when the wearer isn’t talking, Bluetooth connectivity with support for simutanous pairing between Xbox Series X/S and a mobile device at the same time (which means you can talk on the phone while also game chatting and/or being immersed in your Xbox’s game audio), and completely wireless, dongle-free connectivity to Xbox Series consoles and PCs with Bluetooth 4.2 or better (PCs with earlier versions of Bluetooth will need the Xbox Wireless Adapter, which is sold separately). A full-featured Xbox Accessories App will allow users to tweak Equalizer settings, as well as adjust the aggressiveness of the Auto-Mute feature, the brightness of the Mute Light and the the Mic Monitoring levels. And the round, disc-shaped earcups aren’t just for show, they function as the actual control dials for audio balance (left earcup) and volume (right earcup). Boasting 4 hours of battery life from only 30 minutes of charging, the headset will deliver a maximum of 15 hours per full charge (approximately 3 hours).

Image Source: Xbox

The Xbox Wireless Headset can be pre-ordered right now from the Microsoft Store for $129.99 CAD and officially launches on March 16th, 2021.