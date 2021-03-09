New Footage Released from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel Entertainment released new footage from the new series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this week. Disney+ posted to Twitter following the released footage, reminding fans to “Go back to the beginning and experience their journeys before @MarvelStudios’ #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier arrives.”. Disney+ has given the show a 6 episode season, 3 fewer than its predecessor Wandavision. The Marvel show is set to premiere March 19th, but fans aren’t sounding as excited as expected.

The show’s Twitter page has been posting small clips almost daily, gearing fans up for the coming release date, unfortunately it doesn’t seem to be gaining the attention Disney+ and Marvel would have hoped. Most fans have been questioning the decision to pass Captain America’s legacy to Falcon, rather than The Winter Soldier. Most arguments are surrounding the lack of powers Falcon has, claiming he is just a soldier in a suit, whereas Bucky has some real superpowers behind him. Though the same argument could be made against Iron Man, and he has always been considered powerful, and he doesn’t have formal combat experience. People are claiming the concern with Falcon being the new Cap is based on race, so much so that anyone against it is prefacing tweets with “No racism here…”, because that always works.

Bucky would've been a better cap. No racism here, just think that Falcon is an insanely basic-ass character — Dustii (@bessojas) March 8, 2021

Sucks having to say “no racism” first but I’m black and I agree… falcon just doesn’t do it for me — Aggressive_Noob (@cheeks6675) March 8, 2021

There is a lot of debate on the internet today on the future of the show and whether or not the series made the right choice, but two episodes into Wandavision left fans feeling confused as well. Some people are all for the change, or at least claiming the title has been passed down to both of them as a team, rather than one character specifically.

Bucky did become Captain America in the comics. Also, look at the title of the show, it isn't "Captain America and the Winter Soldier". At this point they're both pretty much taking over Cap's role — Strtfghtr88🥊🕹 (@strtfghtr88) March 8, 2021

Malcolm Spellman is taking the lead as head writer, with John Wick’s Derek Kolstad joining the creative team as well. The show joins the Marvel family this month while fans continue anticipating the new series Loki and movies set to release like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to join the Disney+ family March 19th and you’ll be able to decide for yourself who should really be the new Captain America.