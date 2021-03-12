Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 341 — Reaching the Apex

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Jordan sits down with Alex, Chris, and Dayna to talk a little about Troy Levitt “resigning” from Avalanche after the controversy around his Youtube Channel became public—although, allegedly that had nothing to do with it.

That leads into a whirlwind rant about how WB was able to successfully patent gameplay with Shadow of War and Shadow of Mordor’s “Nemesis System.” The gang talks a little about the ridiculous controversy around Pepe LaPeux’s removal from Space Jam 2, and how an EA employee was able to exploit Fifa 21’s manipulative Ultimate Team Cards for real cash.



The gang brings it around to the lighter side to talk a little about the announcment of the new, retro-stlye arcade beat em’ up: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge; some MAR10 Day memories: our favorite Super Mario games, and what we think is the best; and Alex talks a little about Apex Legends on the Nintendo Switch: how it plays and how it compares to the other console versions.

About the Casters:



• Jordan Biordi: Managing Editor, and part-time Ninja; when he’s not busy combating the forces of evil, he’s writing articles and makeing videos on the hilariously mediocre Youtube channel: Ninja Reviews.

• Chris De Hoog: A writer and podcaster from Ontario, Chris discovered roleplaying games with Final Fantasy on the NES and has been overthinking them ever since.

• Dayna Eileen: Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture.

• Alex Handziuk: Alex owns two Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Disks, a fact that deserves top placement in his bio. He has a love for esports and has been known to read a comic or two. You can hear his voice on the CGM Flashbacks Podcast.