Surprising Ways to Keep in Touch During a Pandemic

Living in a pandemic is something none of us thought we would see in our lifetime. Raising small children in a pandemic? I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. Figuring out how to help my kids keep in touch with the people they love — without physically being in touch — seemed impossible. Children thrive on connection and communication, not to mention all the energy we need them to burn off before bedtime. As a parent, it’s my job to meet their needs, but no one told me that we wouldn’t have grandparents, cousins, friends or even school to help us get by. Their mental health was suffering, but technology and our devices ended up being a saviour in our house, and I don’t just mean big bad “screen time”.
Our province has been through a few different lockdowns, and a few stages of them as well. This means that we don’t have our usual outlets and resources to help our children get by. My daughter was a mere seven months old when the pandemic started. It got to the point where if we were out for a walk the sight of other people would frighten her, simply because she wasn’t used to it. My son was five at the time, and he craved attention, attention I couldn’t always give when I was on my own with a small baby. Yes, we turned to our devices on our darkest days, but we also found a lot of great ways to use our tablets, Nintendo Switch, and Facebook to help keep us connected.
Online schooling is the big new change, but it introduced us to video chat apps like Google Classroom and Zoom. While in-school learning wasn’t an option, these kept our kids in touch with their teachers and classmates. The video chats let them keep up to date on birthdays, new toys and lost teeth! It helped my son see that everyone was living the way we are, and we all miss each other. Some days it was a fight to get him involved, but a lot of the time he just really wanted to hear their voices and see their faces like a normal day. We even adapted Zoom to our parental lives. There was definitely more than one Cards Against Humanity Zoom call. It kept us together when it wasn’t safe to visit. I even got to wish my sister-in-law well on her new baby at her virtual baby shower, something I would have missed out on without technology.