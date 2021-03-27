Ghost of Tsushima Movie in Development With John Wick Director

Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch Productions’ stylish PlayStation 4 exclusive, is already headed to the silver screen, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski directing.

The movie will adapt the story of protagonist Jin Sakai, a samurai who must avenge his clan, save his uncle, and take back his island from Mongol invaders. Inspired loosely by a real invasion in 1274, Ghost of Tsushima became one of the PlayStation 4’s strongest launches for first-party games, has sold over 6 million copies since July, and was nominated for many Game of the Year awards.

Sony is already giving Ghost of Tsushima, one of its biggest exclusives of 2020, the film treatment. (Sucker Punch)

Deadline reports that Stahelski, director of the John Wick films, is attached to direct. Stahelski, Alex Young, and Jason Spitz are producing for 87Eleven Entertainment, alongside Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Peter Kang of Sucker Punch Productions will executive produce. No word has been given on who will write the script at this time, nor who will star—though Jin’s actor, Daisuke Tsuji, has already joked at the possibility of reprising his role.

With Strahelski set to film John Wick 4 this summer, for release in May 2022, it may be some time before Ghost of Tsushima slashes its way across the silver screen. In the meantime, Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are hard at work on the Uncharted film, now in post-production, and HBO’s The Last of Us series starring Game of Thrones alumni Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. A Twisted Metal series is also in the works.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen,” Qizilbash told Deadline. “We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences.”