Spiral Featuring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson Releases Trailer

Spiral released its long awaited trailer after over a year of delays due to the pandemic.

The film carries on the popular Saw horror franchise storyline as the ninth instalment of the series. Movie goers can expect to see the film May 14, 2021. The trailer shows us a gritty, more intense side of usual comedian, Chris Rock, while he struggles to save his fellow officers, having to make contact with his father, Samuel L. Jackson, along the way.

For anyone unfamiliar with the movie or franchise, Lionsgate’s official synopsis for the film gives us a peek at what to expect, “A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the centre of the killer’s morbid game.”

Saw fans have waited patiently for more information on Spiral, as it was originally supposed to release last year, leaving us in suspense ever since. Indiewire.com reports, “When the pandemic hit, Lionsgate pushed Spiral to the May 21, 2021 slot, which was originally going to be used for the launch of the now-delayed John Wick Chapter 4. With theaters reopening, Lionsgate has bumped Spiral to its current release date of May 14.”

Twitter has lit up with fans excited for the coming release. The trailer has people hoping to see old favourites, like Tobin Bell, make cameos, even in flashbacks. It seems viewers are happy with the direction the film has taken as it doesn’t seem to ignore past storylines, and if anything, pays homage to them.

I was worried that this film would completely ignore the majority of the lore of saw. So glad that they did it like this, acknowledging that John Kramer was the o.g. saw killer. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/fhZH8wVUjM — Nick Jenkins (@nickjenkins171) March 30, 2021

Rock has taken the role of Executive Producer and played a large role in developing the story for Spiral. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousmen who both wrote and directed Saw II, and written by Jigsaw writers Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, the new imagining of the film seems to be in the right hands. Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Zoie Palmer will join Rock and Jackson as co-stars, bringing a diverse cast to the big screen. Spiral will finally be released May 14, 2021, so see it or don’t, make your choice.