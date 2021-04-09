News of First Outriders Patch Notes Released

Outriders fans have their hopes up after Square Enix posted information about the games first highly anticipated patch.

The patch is scheduled for next week, and the developers plan to use the time between now and then to identify more severe issues across all platforms. This will serve as time to implement the fixes and test them thoroughly, which is why they aren’t committing to a specific release date just yet.

Here are the issues Square Enix hopes to address:

First Patch – Patch Notes:

PC & Console Platforms:

Once platforms have been updated to the same patch version, cross-play across platforms will become viable again

Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service

Crash Fixes Will Fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped Will fix the crash when completing the “A Bad Day” side quest. Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man’s Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing). Will fix crash on launch issues Will include many more “random” crash fixes We are confident that these fixes will address the majority of crashes reported, as there are only a handful of root causes but the crashes they generate appear in a number of places.

Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases

Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions

Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world.

Will change the default matchmaking setting from “Open” to “Closed”. You will still be able to manually change this setting to “Open” through your game settings This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn’t intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by “open” games.

Many other minor fixes and improvements

PC Specific:

Will Fix a performance issue where GPU is not being fully utilized. This should help with stuttering and DX11/12 issues

Outriders players can keep up to date by following the official Outriders Twitter account. Square Enix has promised to release more information through the platform as soon as possible.