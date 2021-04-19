Love, Death & Robots — Season 2 Trailer, Season 3 Confirmation

The animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots, from Deadpool‘s Tim Miller, gets a season two trailer and season three is in the works for 2022.

Netflix announced the premiere date for the long-awaited second season, coming May 14th, teasing “naked giants, Christmas demons, and robots-gone-wild”. Along with the announcement comes confirmation that a third season is in the works and set for release next year. Both seasons will feature eight individual episodes, each with their own characters, animation style, and set of ultra-NSFW plots to abide by.

The Emmy-Award-winning series has added veteran director Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2) as supervising director to go along with David Fincher (Mindhunter), Joshua Donen, and Jennifer Miller.

Based on the success of the first iteration, one can only hope that the second and third volumes will continue to impress with their mix of sci-fi, fantasy, and comedy to bring out some of the more dark and dystopian stories that the first smashed out of the park. Promising “wild adventures on far-flung planets” and “unsettling encounters close to home”, it will — at the very least — be a wild ride.

After the first season brought on the likes of Nolan North (Uncharted), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane), and Topher Grace (That ’70s Show) in various acting and voice roles, it is safe assume that they will look to add even more talent to the pool for these upcoming seasons. There is no word yet on specific actors attached to the project outside of the main cast members.

Love Death & Robots Season 2