Atelier Mysterious Trilogy DX Marks Today’s Launch With New Trailer

Koei Tecmo is building hype for today’s launch of Atelier Mysterious Trilogy DX with a new trailer, highlighting its trio of updated alchemy JRPGs.

The new trilogy pack bundles the “Mysterious” series of the larger Atelier franchise: Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX, Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX, and Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX. These games were originally launched between 2015 and 2017, and are now returning for fresh audiences.

Atelier‘s star has been rising outside of Japan in recent years, with each successive release bringing in higher sales figures. Last month Koei Tecmo announced that the two most recent titles, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout and Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy, had sold a combined million copies globally only one month after the sequel’s western release. (You can read CGM’s review of Atelier Ryza 2 here.)

So what’s new in Atelier Mysterious Trilogy DX? Each game will include all of its DLC and a set of quality-of-life improvements, including battle speed boosts, Photo Modes, and digital artbooks packed with exclusive artwork. As well, there are brand new scenarios and bonus content, further expanding each large tale.

Atelier Sophie received 6 new costumes, 4 background music packs, 2 item sets, a “Sequel Episode” event, a new gathering area map, and a new “DESPAIR” difficulty level. New story content, running alongside the original main campaign, will detail how Sophie learned the art of alchemy from her grandmother, and her desire to live up to that legacy.

Sophie returns in Atelier Firis, which also received two new playable characters, Shanon and Heintz. Sixteen additional costumes have been added across its cast, including Casual and Swimsuit series, and other themed outfits. There are also 4 music packs, 2 new gathering area maps, and 4 new vehicles and exploration items to use in gathering. A new superboss, Palmyra, will challenge dedicated players.

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy packs even more content into three big crafting-focused RPGs. (Koei Tecmo)

Both protagonists return again in Atelier Lydie & Suelle, which has received the most new content. Two new playable characters, Lucia and Ilmeria, can join the party. This title sees 7 costume packs, 5 music packs, 5 item sets, a returning area from Atelier Firis, new DLC recipes and events, and higher maximum levels. There’s also a questline involving a new painting, linking to the world of “Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists.”

All three games are available now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, either individually or as part of a bundle. The complete Atelier Mysterious Trilogy is listed on Steam for $136.47 CAD, but is currently on sale for a whopping 33% off, while individual titles are listed for $45.49 CAD.