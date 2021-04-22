Immortals Fenyx Rising’s The Lost Gods DLC adds Top-Down Gameplay

Immortals Fenyx Rising‘s final DLC, The Lost Gods is out today and adds an all-new top-down gameplay perspective reminiscent of Diablo or Hades.

The released extra content puts you into the shoes of Ash, Fenyx’s champion and you are sent to find the “lost god” who all left Olympus after their falling out with Zeus. To succeed Ash must successfully convince the Greek gods to come back home which include Hades, Poseidon, Demeter, Boreas, and Hestia.

While Ash plays like Fenyx as far as sword and axe skills, she operates with a different set of powers which come with a new set of rules. Her other abilities are unlocked by doing a favour for the Gods and Nymphs on the Pyrite Island.

The Immortals Fenyx Rising DLC puts a whole new spin on the gameplay with a new camera angle that answers the question “How would Immortals Fenyx Rising play from the top-down perspective?” Either way it looks like it helps players keep track of the enemy mob while Fenyx from Olympus helps Ash navigate on her journey by opening up paths. Ash’s new skills include Catastrophe Quake, which deals damage to all nearby enemies while stunning any underground ones and Nature’s Fury, a beam of energy that damages enemies over time and lasts for a limited time until your stamina bar is down to zero.

The DLC overall looks like a departure from the main game but still looks like something worth playing if you have a mighty Diablo itch to satisfy. The Lost Gods DLC will cost owners of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-like game $14.99 USD in a standalone purchase or $39.99 USD in the season pass which gives you access to all three DLC releases. Immortals Fenyx Rising is playable as a demo on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia and Amazon Luna.