Halston Limited Series Annnounced by Creator Ryan Murphy

Award-winning Television Mogul, Ryan Murphy, revealed a sneak peek at his news series Halston.

Following the Golden Globe announcement where Murphy’s psychological-thriller Ratched received 3 nominations, the creator posted several images from the new Netflix limited series. The show centres around Ewan McGregor as fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick and is set in the 70s and 80s.

According to EW, the series follows Halston as he “leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status, and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970s and ’80s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself”

Other notable characters in the show are Liza Minnelli played by Krysta Rodriguez, Joel Schumacher played by Rory Culkin and corporate giant David Mahoney played by Bill Pullmen. Rebecca Dayan, Gian Franco Rodriguez, David Pittu, Vera Farmiga, Sullivan Jones and Kelly Bishop round out the cast in various roles.

“I grew up in Indiana — where Halston is from — surrounded by cornfields and churches, and I always heard about two people who had gotten out and gone on to bigger, glamorous things: One was Florence Henderson, and one was Halston,” Murphy stated in an interview published in Vogue. “He was always a big figure in my mind—a representation of somebody who had come from humble beginnings and had gone on to do something incredible with his life—and I was always moved by him.”

Ryan Murphy is know for several acclaimed shows like Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, and Scream Queens. The writer, director and producer has received six Primetime Emmy Awards from 32 nominations, a Tony Award from two nominations, and two Grammy Award nominations. “He has often been cited as “the most powerful man” in modern television, including having signed the largest development deal in television history with Netflix.”

Be sure to catch Halston when it premieres on Netflix May 14. Check back next week for everything coming to Netflix in May.