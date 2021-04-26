Footballer Neymar Jr Gets Fortnite Skin and Cosmetics Tomorrow

Fortnite is branching back into the world of sports with a new skin and cosmetics set based on professional footballer Neymar Jr—set to release tomorrow, April 27th.

The cosmetics will be unlocked via the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, where you’ll be tasked with completing Neymar Jr Quests and Epic-rarity Quests to complete his set, Epic Games announced in a blog post over the weekend. This comes following the Horizon Zero Dawn skins announcement earlier this month and continues to show the breadth of properties Fortnite can get its hands on.

The set of quests and what each unlocks can be completed as follows:

Talk to an island soccer player – Soccer Ball Emote Toy and Neymar Jr Banner

– Soccer Ball Emote Toy and Neymar Jr Banner Complete three quests from island soccer players – Matador Loading Screen

– Matador Loading Screen Complete five quests from island soccer players – Neymar Jr Outfit

Dropkick the soccer ball toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr – Joia Trophy Back Bling

– Joia Trophy Back Bling Score a goal with the soccer ball toy as Neymar Jr – Jaguar Strike Pickaxe

– Jaguar Strike Pickaxe Eliminate three opponents as Neymar Jr – Shhh. Emote (unlocks Primal forms)

Additionally, completing certain amounts of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Epic Quests will unlock more items from the set:

I’m ready! Spray

Stealth Shot Emoticon

Hang Loose Celebration Emote

Aerial Acrobat Glider

Exhibition Style of the Neymar Jr Outfit, Jaguar Strike Pickaxe, and Aerial Acrobat Glider

Fortnite’s Creative mode is also getting some updates as part of the event with a Paris-themed Welcome Hub, a Hub soccer field to use the Neymar Jr soccer ball on, a “Go Crazy Arena” playlist available from the 27th to the 30th, and The Neymar Jr Cup coming on April 28th where you’ll have a chance to win a custom-designed soccer boot inspired by Neymar Jr’s primal form—brought to you from the team at Puma.

Each contestant will be given up to 10 matches in a three-hour window to compete, where the winner for each region will win one of these prizes. Full contest rules can be found on the Epic Games website.