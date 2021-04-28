Blood of Heroes is getting a PC Closed Beta on May 4th

Have you’ve ever wondered what would happen if Dark Souls and For Honor had a baby? Well, Blood of Heroes is the answer to that question.

Blood of Heroes is a PvP melee combat game that matches fighters one-on-one or in team death battles. The game takes place in a medieval Nordic fantasy arena that brings in a huge assortment of warriors with fighting styles from different cultures. That’s where the For Honor comparison comes in but the Dark Souls element is in the game’s combat system and abilities players can use in gameplay.

“We wanted to make a game that we’d absolutely love to play ourselves: a wicked, adrenaline-pumped world, inspired by Dark Souls, with unforgiving PvP battles and warriors who show no pity or fear,” Blood of Heroes games director, Dmitry Voronov said. “Just like in history, heroes are not always knights in shining armour who fight for the greater good. They can be relentless, sly, vengeful, or, vice versa, supporting and protective. Their essence is tried and revealed by combat. We tried to give them personality, so the player could make a choice that fits their mood and gameplay style.”

Blood of Heroes is coming to PC and consoles, but PC players can get a little taste of it sooner through the PC closed beta starting on May 4th, you can register and try out the game for yourself next week. The beta will offer players six heroes to try out and hopefully master as the developers take in any feedback to improve upon the closed beta build when the game officially launches.

The style of each hero is unique, some are more focused on speed, while others would rather attack from a distance through range attacks or tank-like characters that deal heavy damage. The studio developing the medieval combat is Vizor Games, which is known more for its mobile and social games. Blood of Heroes is the developer’s first original release on PC and consoles, Vizor Games has been working on the game since 2017.

Blood of Heroes will launch later this year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.