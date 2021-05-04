Celebrate Star Wars Day with Holiday Saving Deals

In celebration of Star Wars Day, a holiday of fan appreciation, Disney has some money-saving deals and content updates for May the Fourth across the realms of video games, toys/collectables, books and much more.

Let’s kick off with Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the 2019 game will be 70 percent off across PC (Steam & Origin), PS4 and Xbox One until May 12th. This is an important game to pick up on consoles as the game is coming PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this summer, PlayStation and Xbox owners will be entitled to a free cross-generation upgrade. Also on sale is Star Wars Battlefront II, PC (Steam, Origin & Epic Game Store), PS4 and Xbox One owners can get the game 75 percent off until May 12th.

If any Star Wars Minecraft players are looking to get on some deals, well all Star Wars skins are 33 percent off in the game until May 6th. Additionally, all Minecraft players can redeem a free Star Wars R2-D2 Beanie. Any Star Wars: The Old Republic PC players that log into the game between May 4th and the 11th will receive a new astromech mini-pet, M4-Y10, inspired by Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Finally for anyone who appreciates the older Star Wars games, Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast are all 65 percent off until May 12th for PC (Steam, Origin, GOG and Humble), PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

If you’ve been wanting to get into Star War’s recently launched High Republic era line, well that time is now as Claudia Gray’s Into The Dark novelization will be on sale for $0.99 until May 7th. For Canadian Star Wars fans only, on May 4th Toys ‘R’ Us will be celebrating Star Wars Day by hosting a live unboxing of the new Hasbro Star Wars: The Clone Wars Lucasfilm 50th anniversary figures. Also, any Alexa owners can get into the Star Wars celebration by saying the following to Alexa, “Alexa May the 4th be with you” or “Happy Star Wars Day” which Alexa will reply with a Star Wars related reply.

That’s just a little taste of the deals happening on Star Wars Day, check the full list of video games and consumer products/publishing deals on Star Wars’ website. As far as Star Wars Day-related content goes, Disney is launching the first season of its next weekly animated Star Wars show, Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ with a special 70-minute episode on May 4th with a second episode to follow on May 7th.