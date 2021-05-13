The Forever Purge Trailer Promises One Night is Not Enough

Universal Pictures has released an action-packed trailer for The Forever Purge, the fifth and final installment in The Purge Franchise.

The trailer gives a peek into America and what would happen if ‘The Purge‘ wasn’t just an annual one-night-only event. The name of the final entry in the infamous terror franchise promises a purge that breaks the rules of going beyond daybreak and ominously forever.

The Forever Purge takes place following the presidential election and the abolishment of The Purge in the 2016 entry. The film focuses on Adela and her husband Juan, a Mexican couple who escaped a drug cartel. They find themselves stranded on the Tucker Family’s Texas ranch, Juan is hired as a ranch hand after impressing the wealthy family’s patriarch, Caleb works.

On the morning of an unsanctioned purge by a gang of masked killers attack the family, this forces the couple and survivors of the Tucker family to band together. Even though no one is safe, they fight back as members of an underground movement, no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to overtake America through an unending campaign of mayhem and massacre.

The Forever Purge is directed by Everardo Gout, his first feature since 2011’s Days of Grace. The movie was written by franchise creator, James DeManoc who wrote the screenplay for all the movies in the franchise and directed three of them including The Purge (2013), The Purge: Anarchy (2014) and The Purge: Election Year (2016). The film stars Ana de la Reguera (Adela), Tenoch Huerta (Juan), Will Patton (Caleb), Josh Lucas (Dylan), Cassidy Freeman (Emma) and Leven Rambin (Dylan’s sister).

The film was originally set to release in theatres on July 10th, 2020 but two months before its release the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the movie by a year. The Forever Purge is set to release in theatres on July 2nd over Independence Day weekend.