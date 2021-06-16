Cgm Editor'S Choice: Dads And Grads 2021

June is bustling each year with the school year coming to a close, graduations taking place all over the globe and father’s being celebrated all in one month! CGM is here to help cut some of the guess work out of your shopping this busy season with our Editor’s Choice: Dads and Grads 2021.

From office workers, to gamers, to students moving out on their own for the first time, we gathered all the details on the latest tech and toys so you can do the hard work from the comfort of your own home. Here is what CGM came up with, along with whom we think will love it!

Dad or Grad? Both!

Whether its letting Dad relax on the deck this summer, or helping Grads keep up with their chores at home, the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop will be a sure hit in time for Father’s Day or Graduation. Its sleek design allows the robot mop to navigate “around objects and under furniture to deliver fresh, clean floors throughout the entire home. It cleans finished hard floors including hardwood, tile and stone.”

Currently on sale for $499.99CAD, the iRobot Braava Jet M6 is sure to keep floors swept and mopped all summer, giving our Dads and Grads the chance to kick back and relax.

Dad or Grad? Dad!

Help Dad keep his homestead safe in 2021 with the Lorex 2K Wire-free Security System. With two WiFi, wire-free cameras, 2K resolution, a 140 degree field of view and a 32GB Micro SD, Dad will be able to keep a close eye on those Grads sneaking in after the after-party! The cameras come equipped with built in person detection, so they will alert Dad as soon as someone enters the yard.

For $349.99 with no monthly fees, excellent battery life and the ability to add up to six cameras to Dad’s security empire, the Lorex 2K Wire-free Security System is the right call to help Dad feel at ease.

Dad or Grad? Both!

With more and more adults working from home, virtual meetings have become more popular than ever. Dads have been stuck inside for months, likely with their out-of-date grainy cameras, and Grads will be entering the work force at one of the stranger times in our history. What better tool to provide them with than the NexPod N109 conference camera?

The camera is an AI USB Camera which allows for Auto Framing and Speaker Tracking functions for those group meetings. It is hassle free with no special software, allowing for a seamless connection to a laptop or PC with USB Plug-and-Play Connectivity. Working for both PC and Mac, you can pick up the NexPod N109 Conference Camera for $299USD for the hard worker in your life.

Dad or Grad? Grad! (But Dad will be jealous)

JBLs Pulse 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is one of CGM’s favourites this year. With stellar, room-filling sound and durability this speaker is perfect for someone just starting out on their own, or heading off to college. The Pulse 4 can make a good party great with its deep bass and flashing lights—not to mention each light show is customizable through the JBL Portable easy-to-use app.

With competitive pricing compared to other quality portable speakers, the Pulse 4 comes in at $249.95USD and can be purchased in white or black. JBL thought of everything, allowing for JBL PartyBoost, meaning more than one speaker can be paired together for the ultimate light and sound show! Every college dorm NEEDS this.

Dad or Grad? Grad!

Whether they’re graduating from high school or University, any Grad in your life will need big storage solutions, like, yesterday! The WD_Black D50 Game Dock is an NVMe SSD decked out with customizable RGB lighting, Thunderbolt 3 Connectivity and read/write speeds up to 3000MB/s. It comes in two sizes, 1TB for $479.99USD or 2TB for $599.99USD, leaving your Grad with plenty of storage space for their entire workload plus all their favourite games.

Though each version is stocked with all the ports a Grad could need, the WD_Black D50 Game Dock is also available for $309.99USD without the NVMe SSD if you’re looking for something a little more affordable. All docks come with a five-year warranty to protected your investment and give your Grad some peace of mind while they set out on their next big adventure.

Dad or Grad? Dad!

What Father’s Day list is complete without a little taste of good ol’ fashion nostalgia! Hasbro has released the Kenner Classics Ecto-1 for $39.97USD. The toy has seen comments all over the internet with parents thrilled that they can share something from their childhood with their children today.

Alongside the Ecto-1, Hasbro has released two new ghosts, Fearsome Flush and Bugeye for $14.92USD a piece. A full set is sure to brighten Dads day as he gets lost in his childhood with these Kenner Classics.

Dad or Grad? Both!

Dads and Grads alike deserve great sound and comfort and JBL delivers with their Live Pro+ TWS earbuds. With a battery life of around six hours, the these wireless, Bluetooth earbuds are both noise-cancelling and stylish. Weighing just .35oz, users can toss them in their bag and go wherever life takes them whether its on vacation or off to college.

The Live Pro+ TWS earbuds ring in at $179.95 and feature a built-in microphone, charging case, Google Assistance, adaptive noise cancellation, and they even come with a handy app to keep track of it all. Let your Dad or Grad tune out the world with these sleek earbuds.

Dad or Grad? Dad!

EyeQue: VisionCheck is perhaps one of the most unique items on this year’s Dads and Grads list. We all know how hard it is to convince Dad to go to any doctor, so with this handy product, the Eye Doctor will come to him! EyeQue allows you to test your eyesight using its innovative Bluetooth powered refractometer to measure your nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. Dad can receive an accurate prescription from the comfort of his couch!

This device was a 2019 Innovation Awards nominee and costs just $69. The EyeQue: VisionCheck is compatible with Android and iOS with the app available from Google Play and Apple iTunes and as of June 1st all membership fees have been waived. It’s a great time to test out Dad’s eyesight!

Dad or Grad? Both!

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is a compact, lightweight laptop that adapts to be whatever you need it to be! “This 13” laptop boasts a 14” FHD display, and the full flip flexibility of a 360 ErgoLift hinge that—paired with its responsive touchscreen—allows full laptop-to-tablet functionality.” Featuring an Intel Core i3-10110U CPU and 8GB of Ram this device is sure to meet users needs.

This laptop isn’t cheap, coming in at $799USD, but with Dad working from home and our Grads heading off into the work force, a portable, adjustable, easy-to-use laptop is well worth the price tag.

Dad or Grad? Both!

ESPN Trivia Night is the perfect gift to kick off the summer for your favourite sports fan! If you think your Dad or Grad could dominate on the court, let them try their hands at the board. With over 1000 sports related questions, the game will always stay fresh, and on sale right now for $15.99 it’s a great gift for Dads or Grads when you’re on a budget!

“At the end of the day, we’re all fans. Now it’s time to put YOUR fandom to the test.”

Dad or Grad? Grad!

The HyperX Pulsefire Surge mouse is sleek, stylish and will brighten any desk with its 360 degree RGB lighting. With six buttons and a Pixart 3389 optical sensor, this mouse can go from work to gaming with no issues and will add a little flair no matter what you’re doing. It will fit perfectly in your grad’s hand and an excellent device to help carry them forward into their new dorm or right into the workforce.

The HyperX Pulsefire Surge will cost you $79.99CAD, so it is one of the more affordable gifts on our list so far. Spoiling your Grad doesn’t have to cost a fortune!

HYPERX ALLOY ELITE 2

Dad or Grad? Grad!

We are doubling up on HyperX here with the Alloy Elite 2 Keyboard. One look at it and you can see why we would recommend it. This keyboard stands out among the rest just for the RBGs alone. A perfect pair with the Pulsefire Surge, HyperX knows how to deck out your Grad’s desk with style and a pop of colour.

With a USB 2.0 pass-through and compatibility with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 will cost you $99.99USD on Amazon now.

Dad or Grad? Both!

Urban Armor Gear is well known for its protective cases for all your favourite tech. From watches, to phones, to laptops and headphones, this company knows how valuable electronics are, and they put in the work to make sure you’re covered. Dads and Grads alike are constantly on the go, so a protective layer on their gear is NEVER a bad idea.

The phone cases alone are stunning, military drop-tested, lightweight, wireless charging compatible and the choices are endless. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Series itself comes in Civilian, Monarch, Pathfinder, Pathfinder SE, Plasma, Plyo and UAG Lucent varieties, so there is no shortage of choice! UAG also covers Apple, Microsoft, Huawei and more, so whatever your traveller’s needs are you can be sure they will have it. Visit their site for more varieties and pricing here.