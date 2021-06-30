My Little Pony: A New Generation Exciting Release Date Finally Revealed

It was announced today that Netflix will release My Little Pony: A New Generation on September 24, 2021, originally slated to release theatrically but moved to streaming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film is produced by Entertainment One and Paramount Pictures, which has also distributed the previous My Little Pony titles. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

“The unimaginable has happened…Equestria has lost its magic! Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world.

Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.”

The film is directed by Robert Cullen, José L. Ucha and Mark Fattibene, with a script written by Tim Sullivan and Gillian Berrow. The story treatment was conceived by Cullen, Ucha and Sullivan, with Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis producing.

The Mane 5 voice cast for the equestrian-themed feature stars Vanessa Hudgens as Sunny, Kimiko Glenn as Izzy, James Marsden as Hitch, Sofia Carson as Pipp, and Liza Koshy as Zipp. Additional voice cast members include Ken Jeong as Sprout, Elizabeth Perkins as Phyllis, Jane Krakowski as Queen Haven, Phil LaMarr as Alphabittle, and Michael McKean as Argyle.

Below you can watch the official announcement teaser from Netflix, which reveals the film’s cast in greater detail, along with a first look at the movie’s footage, which, contrary to the 2017 film, will use 3D animation throughout the entire production: