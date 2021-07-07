RoboCop: Rogue City is Heading to PC and Consoles in 2023

A new FPS game based on the RoboCop franchise is currently in development and is coming out sometime in 2023 for PC and consoles.

The game, RoboCop: Rogue City was revealed during yesterday’s Nacon Connect event. Not much is known at this time other than it will tell an original story that takes place in the world of the original trilogy and not the 2014 reboot thankfully. The team making the game is development studio, Teyon who isn’t a stranger at developing tie-in games based on beloved 80’s franchises like they did with 2014’s Rambo: The Video Game and 2019’s Terminator: Resistance, which recently came to PS5.

Both games have gotten the best reception critically but who knows if the new RoboCop game could change that perception or not. During the trailer at the game’s reveal, no gameplay was shown off but we did get the atmosphere and tone that the developer was trying to portray. RoboCop himself was actually in the trailer, that’s if you didn’t blink for the whole two seconds he was in it anyway.

That’s really all that is known, it can be assumed you will be put into the shoes of RoboCop, Alex Murphy and doing what he does best, protect the streets of Detroit. As far as platforms, we know it is coming in 2023 for ‘PC and consoles’, it can be assumed that Teyon could be aiming for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Hopefully, by then both platforms will more available to consumers who have been struggling to get their hands on the next generation of consoles.

When the game’s release comes we’ll see how Teyon handles their third chance at creating another tie-in game for a 1980s classic movie. It wouldn’t be the first time that Alex Murphy has shown up in the gaming space in recent memory as Mortal Kombat 11 introduced RoboCop to the ruthless fighting in the Aftermath expansion last year.