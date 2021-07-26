Death Stranding Sales Top Five Million Worldwide

Kojima Productions has announced that Death Stranding has officially sold five million copies worldwide on PS4 and PC.

The news comes via a Gameindustry.biz interview with Kojima Productions publishing head Jay Boor, who’s also optimistic about how the upcoming Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PS5 will perform.

Death Stranding was originally released on PS4 in November 2019, before gaining a PC port in July 2020. The game’s sales figures don’t quite measure up to Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, which moved six million copies in its first few months. However, that’s not entirely surprising since The Phantom Pain had both brand recognition and a multiplatform release.

The announcement of Death Stranding’s sales figures comes ahead of the release of the Director’s Cut, which hits PS5 on September 24, 2021. The new version of the game comes packed with a variety of enhancements and additions, including a visual upgrade. Some bigger additions include new items and options for deliveries, new story missions, and even a brand new racing mode called the Fragile Circuit.

Boor commented on the PS4 version saying, “The aim for Director’s Cut was to introduce new content that would further expand the world within Death Stranding while at the same time enhance the core game experience and its features.”

The interview also sheds a bit of light on how Kojima Productions has changed since the launch of Death Stranding, as well as from the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Boor says, “Although we’ve expanded slightly in a few operational areas, our team overall has relatively stayed the same in terms of actual size. In terms of how we operate though, the studio has changed significantly, as the pandemic brought many unforeseen challenges. Like everyone else, we have to constantly adapt and look at how we continue to work and build things safely.”