Fitbit Releases Exciting Charge 5 Wearable & New Premium Features

Fitbit announced today that they will be releasing the latest wearable with the Fitbit Charge 5, along with many new features to the Premium service.

Fitbit has long been known as the premiere wearable company. Making some of the most stylish and feature-rich fitness trackers, they have continued to improve year after year. It has been a while now since Fitbit was purchased by Google, and the fruits of that merger are starting to take shape, along with a new Charge that looks to improve on all the specs people know and love.

Launching at a $229.95 CAD entry price, the new Charge 5 looks to improve on one of the most popular fitness bands the company makes. The new thinner design, now features a colour touch screen, a week-long battery, and has all the bullet points you would want from a modern day fitness tracker.

The band is more lightweight and low-profile than ever, with it bein 10% slimmer, and the screen is 200% brighter than the past Charge 4 model. The Charge has all the tools you could want to track all aspects of your life, from EDA Scan app for stress management, ECG assessments for AFib (launching soon), high/low heart rate notifications and sleep insights. It has a built-in GPS, 20 exercise modes, and Active Zone Minutes to track your movements in real time.

If that were not enough, the new Charge 5 will also come with six-months of Fitbit Premium, the brand’s premium fitness service. The service also got numerous additions in the announcement and will now include 500+ workouts, mindfulness and nutrition sessions from popular brand-new partners like Calm and LES MILLS, and deeper insights into your holistic wellbeing with the Health Metrics dashboard, Stress Management Score and Sleep Score breakdowns.

And just to keep things interesting, Fitbit will be teaming up with Will Smith (Yes that Will Smith) to develop content for Premium, and is described as including “a variety of health and wellness programs that focus on both physical and mental aspects of strength that define better health today”