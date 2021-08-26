Pokémon Trading Card Game Introducing New Mechanic in Upcoming Expansion

It has officially been revealed that the upcoming Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike will introduce a new gameplay mechanic, according to a press release.

The upcoming mechanic is a new battle style called ‘Fusion Strike Style’ and will make its debut start November 12th, 2021 in the Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike expansion. Aesthetically, the physical edition of the upcoming expansion will be decorated in purple and pink.

Pokémon with the Fusion Strike Style often have attacks that focus on teamwork and reinforce the idea of strength in numbers, as Fusion Strike Pokémon generally benefit when other Pokémon with this Battle Style are in play,” the Pokémon Company said in a press release.

Pokémon Trading Card Game players can expect Fusion Strike Style to appear on trainer and special energy cards. These cards can be used to assist Pokémon that utilize this specific battle style and allow players to build their own Fusion Strike Style deck. The Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike expansion will arrive in booster packs, elite trainer boxes, and special collections.

The expansion will include 25 Fusion Strike cards such as Mew VMAX, Genesect V, and Hoopa V. In addition, trainers can play with the following cards:

20 Pokémon V and 13 full-art Pokémon V

Eight Pokémon VMAX

20 Trainer cards and seven full-art Supporter cards

One Special Energy card

For anyone interested in getting into the expansion before launch, you can. Pokémon Trading Card Game players can pick up the Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike Build & Battle Box starting October 30th at their local participating Pokémon TCG retailer. The pre-launch product will include four Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike booster packs, a 23-card Evolution pack featuring key cards from current and prior sets plus one of four alternate-art promo cards and a deck-building tip sheet.

Another upcoming Pokémon Trading Card Game release is the Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike Build & Battle Stadium which will launch on November 26th. This release will include two Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike Build & Battle Boxes, four additional Sword & Shield—Fusion Strike booster packs, and 121 Energy cards, various Pokémon TCG accessories, and a storage box.