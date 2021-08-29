Elden Ring Leads With The Gamescom 2021 Award Winners Revealed

Opening Night Live officially kicked off gamescom this week, another way the event is celebrating this week is with the gamescom Awards for this year's event.
The nominees were already announced before Geoff Keighley's two-hour kick off show and includes nominations across 22 categories. The jury to determine the nominees was determined by an international jury of German and international games experts, journalists, and content creators and included our own Editor-in-Chief, Brendan Frye.
Below are the official winners of each category. Find out who won in each respected categories which includes anticipated titles, ongoing games, best announcement, best trailer and much more as wel will update the list with winners throughout the week!
Best PC Game
- Syberia: The World Before – astragon Entertainment (Winner)
- Age of Empires IV – Microsoft
- Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Sony PlayStation Game
- Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment (Winner)
- Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco Entertainment
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Xbox Game
- Halo Infinite – Microsoft (Winner)
- Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Far Cry 6 –Ubisoft
Best Nintendo Switch Game
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft (Winner)
- Just Dance 2022 – Ubisoft
Best Action Adventure Game
- Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment (Winner)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft
- Syberia: The World Before – astragon Entertainment
Best Action Game
- Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft (Winner)
- Halo Infinite – Microsoft
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction – Ubisoft
Best Family Game
- Super Dungeon Maker – rokaplay (Winner)
- Just Dance 2022 – Ubisoft
- Run Prop, Run! – PlayTogether Studio
Best Indie Game
- Lost in Random – Electronic Arts (Winner)
- Dorfromantik – Toukana Interactive
- Inua – Arte France
Best Role Playing Game
- Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment (Winner)
- Encased – Koch Media
- Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Simulation Game
- Park Beyond (Bandai Namco) (Winner)
- Climber: Sky is the Limit – Art Games Studio
- Farming Simulator 22 – astragon Entertainment
Best Sports Game
- Riders Republic – Ubisoft (Winner)
- Climber: Sky is the Limit – Art Games Studio
- FIFA 22 – Electronic Arts
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Empires IV – Microsoft (Winner)
- Company of Heroes 3 – SEGA
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft
Best Multiplayer Game
- Halo Infinite – Microsoft (Winner)
- Riders Republic – Ubisoft
- The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends – Electronic Arts (Winner)
- Black Desert Online – Pearl Abyss Corp.
- Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity – Assemble Entertainment
Most Original Game
- Dice Legacy – Koch Media / DESTINYbit (Winner)
- Riders Republic – Ubisoft
- tERRORbane – Whisper Interactive
Best Announcement
- Saints Row, Volition / Deep Silver (Winner)
Best Lineup
- Bandai Namco Europe (Winner)
Best of Gamescom
- Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe (Winner)
Best Trailer
- Saints Row, Volition / Deep Silver (Winner)
Best Streamer
Gamescom "Most Wanted" Consumer Award
- Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe (Winner)
HEART OF GAMING Award
- Let's Play 4 Charity (Winner)