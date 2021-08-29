Elden Ring Leads With The Gamescom 2021 Award Winners Revealed

Opening Night Live officially kicked off gamescom this week, another way the event is celebrating this week is with the gamescom Awards for this year's event.

The nominees were already announced before Geoff Keighley's two-hour kick off show and includes nominations across 22 categories. The jury to determine the nominees was determined by an international jury of German and international games experts, journalists, and content creators and included our own Editor-in-Chief, Brendan Frye.

Below are the official winners of each category. Find out who won in each respected categories which includes anticipated titles, ongoing games, best announcement, best trailer and much more as wel will update the list with winners throughout the week!

Best PC Game

Syberia: The World Before – astragon Entertainment (Winner)

Age of Empires IV – Microsoft

Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment (Winner)

Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco Entertainment

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Xbox Game

Halo Infinite – Microsoft (Winner)

Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Far Cry 6 –Ubisoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft (Winner)

Just Dance 2022 – Ubisoft

Best Action Adventure Game

Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment (Winner)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft

Syberia: The World Before – astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game

Far Cry 6 – Ubisoft (Winner)

Halo Infinite – Microsoft

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction – Ubisoft

Best Family Game

Super Dungeon Maker – rokaplay (Winner)

Just Dance 2022 – Ubisoft

Run Prop, Run! – PlayTogether Studio

Best Indie Game

Lost in Random – Electronic Arts (Winner)

Dorfromantik – Toukana Interactive

Inua – Arte France

Best Role Playing Game

Elden Ring – Bandai Namco Entertainment (Winner)

Encased – Koch Media

Tales of Arise – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game

Park Beyond (Bandai Namco) (Winner)

Climber: Sky is the Limit – Art Games Studio

Farming Simulator 22 – astragon Entertainment

Best Sports Game

Riders Republic – Ubisoft (Winner)

Climber: Sky is the Limit – Art Games Studio

FIFA 22 – Electronic Arts

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires IV – Microsoft (Winner)

Company of Heroes 3 – SEGA

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game

Halo Infinite – Microsoft (Winner)

Riders Republic – Ubisoft

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes – Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends – Electronic Arts (Winner)

Black Desert Online – Pearl Abyss Corp.

Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity – Assemble Entertainment

Most Original Game

Dice Legacy – Koch Media / DESTINYbit (Winner)

Riders Republic – Ubisoft

tERRORbane – Whisper Interactive

Best Announcement

Saints Row, Volition / Deep Silver (Winner)

Best Lineup

Bandai Namco Europe (Winner)

Best of Gamescom

Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe (Winner)

Best Trailer

Saints Row, Volition / Deep Silver (Winner)

Best Streamer

Fextralife (Winner)

Gamescom "Most Wanted" Consumer Award

Elden Ring, FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Europe (Winner)

HEART OF GAMING Award