Why God of War Ragnarök is Better Multi-Gen

Typically, two years into a new console generation means more exclusives that forgo support for legacy hardware. When God of War Ragnarök was first announced, I fully expected the game to be one of the first PlayStation 5 exclusives outside of Ratchet & Clank and Demon’s Souls to join the exclusivity club, right next to the newly minted The Last of Us remake.

In truth, when God of War Ragnarök was confirmed to release on PlayStation 4, I was initially a little disappointed. With my hype for the game diminished slightly, as I was looking forward to a God of War game that fully took advantage of Sony’s latest console.

Flash forward to a month or two prior to the release of God of War Ragnarök, I decided I’d replay God of War 2018 as a refresher. Sometime during my playthrough of the game—sprinkled in with a healthy dose of privileged access to info regarding God of War Ragnarök—my hype for the sequel is back in full swing.

In truth, the reality of maxing out what is capable on the PlayStation 5 will likely be left on the table as God of War Ragnarök is a game designed to deliver roughly the same experience on hardware released nearly a decade ago. However, when it comes down to it, maxing out the PlayStation 5 with all the bells and whistles could mean a great-looking, next-gen experience, but one likely to be bottle necked by the PS5’s shared pool of VRAM. This is something which has already become apparent in some newer titles released on the system, such as A Plague Tale: Requiem and Gotham Knights, both of which run at 30FPS.

God of War 2018

With an action-oriented title such as God of War Ragnarök, the added benefit of a higher frame rate trumps any gains in visual fidelity. Regardless of where you stand on the performance vs graphics argument, God of War 2018 and GoW Ragnarök are stellar-looking games, even on older hardware, thanks in no small part to its AAA nature and outstanding art direction.

“…those itching for a truly next-gen God of War Ragnarök experience can wait just a little longer to play it on PC with all the trimmings—potentially.”

And unlike other PlayStation 4 titles which were lucky enough to receive some form of next-gen focused patches for the PlayStation 5, this new entry has the benefit of being developed simultaneously for all SKUs of PlayStation hardware. Evident already from early impressions of the game to trailer footage, God of War Ragnarök looks the part of what makes a good sequel, the same way God of War 2 propelled the series forward and truly harnessed the power of the PlayStation 2.

Furthermore, thanks to its multi-platform target, God of War Ragnarök on PlayStation 5 will provide those with a capable display the ability to run the game at 120FPS mode, doubling the already impressive 60FPS mode present in the game.

God of War Ragnarök being a cross-generational experience despite the PlayStation 5 being out for two years is likely due to supply and demand issues, compounded by the global chip shortage, which has made manufacturing PlayStation 5 consoles a slower-than-expected endeavour. But with Sony warming up to bringing their once-console-exclusive experiences to the PC and with the 2018 version already having a fantastic port, Ragnarök will likely grace computer game enthusiasts in the near future.

With games like The Last of Us Part 1 Remake already slated for a PC release, in addition to titles such as Spider-Man, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Sackboy: A Big Adventure already available with the added benefit of PC-exclusive features, including better ray-traced reflections, those itching for a truly next-gen God of War Ragnarök experience can wait just a little longer to play it on PC with all the trimmings—potentially.

In other words, God of War Ragnarök as a title that targets different hardware SKUs is great, as its flexibility and scope can likely be tweaked accordingly to take advantage of whatever system it is on. This, ultimately, delivers the best experience to as many people as possible for the latest title in the long-running franchise.