The mouse, while being the smallest feature to an otherwise big set-up, effectively controls everything, so naturally, it’s important that you equip yourself with the best and most efficient mouse you can get otherwise, you may be facing a lot of aggressive table-slamming in the future. Fortunately, there seems to be no shortage of wonderful additions to the gaming mouse community, in a large variety of physical designs and aesthetics guaranteed to be a good fit for anyone.

CGM received and reviewed a lengthy number of gaming mice, and we have to say–it was definitely a hard toss between some of them, with brands such as ROCCAT, ROG, RAZER, and SteelSeries really knocking it out of the proverbial park with some great new features and advancements, especially with one particular mouse checking all the boxes on the list and claiming its place as the best mouse 2023, definitely a worthwhile addition to any shopping list for the new year.

Here are CGMagazine’s nominees for Best Mouse 2023:

Writer: Khari Taylor

Score: 8.5

Price: $139.99

The Aerox 5 features an airy, diamond honeycomb-like mesh along the top and bottom of the device that reveals its inner workings so unabashedly that it’s almost impossible to believe that it also has an IP54 water resistance rating. the SteelSeries Aerox 5 is extremely light, and its 100% Virgin grade PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) skates make it easy to slide the mouse smoothly along just about any flat surface, allowing accurate movements in both broad strokes and precise, minuscule actions, it might not make the best travel mouse, but overall the Aerox 5 feels amazingly comfortable in hand.

Competitive PC gamers who swear by wired play will always ensure that they have a USB port dedicated to their gaming mouse anyway, while less picky-users can simply alternate and only take advantage of the SteelSeries Aerox 5’s Bluetooth mode to free up a USB port when the need arises. It’s great to always have options, right? All in all, the SteelSeries Aerox 5 is a solid, comfortable and visually appealing gaming mouse that falls just short of perfection due to some baffling design choices that ultimately impact the appeal of its versatility.

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse aims to deliver the perfect triple threat of wired, 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 functionality and mostly sticks the landing, falling just short due to some puzzling design decisions.

Writer: Brendan Frye

Score: 8.5

Price: $189.99

The Deathadder V2 Pro has an ergonomic design that makes fingertip and claw grip types very comfortable, even over long gameplay sessions. While I loved how the original and most modern iterations of the Deathadder have felt, the new look and feel of the Deathadder V3 Pro is, in my mind, better. The new look feels good for all grip types, from claw grip all the way to palm grip, making it great for all gamers.

Much like past iterations of the Deathadder, the V3 Pro has all the features you would hope to see from a performance-level mouse, including onboard memory, dpi settings with the click of a button, programmable buttons and even grip tape in the box should you want a more tactile surface for your fingers while using the mouse. Using the V3 Pro on a range of mouse pads and mats, it proved itself as a very capable offering delivering fantastic performance and accuracy for all styles of gaming.

With the Deathadder V3 Pro, Razer has improved on an iconic design and released one of the best professional-level gaming mice you can currently buy.

Writer: Zubi Khan

Score: 8.5

Price: $219.99

ROG really went all out when it comes to customizability and flexibility of the Chakram X mouse. Included in the box, users will find two additional microswitches, with an additional two already pre-installed inside the mouse. Thanks to easy-to-remove magnetic backings, the Chakram X pops open effortlessly, allowing users to swap the left and right switches in a manner similar to that of a mechanical keyboard

The ROG Chakram X mouse can be configured via software to do a whole host of functions, giving those who play intensive titles a means to map abilities or secondary actions in an easy and efficient manner. Speaking of software, the ROG Chakram X mouse uses the ASUS ROG Armoury Crate application, an all-in-one program that I already happened to have installed onto my desktop as my computer uses a ROG-branded motherboard.

The approach to a single application is a nice touch from ROG that keeps the clutter of dedicated apps at a minimum. Ultimately, the ROG Chakram X is a densely packed piece of kit that does everything it needs to while offering some unique and truly innovative features that elevate above the competition.

The ROG Chakram X Wireless mouse is a feature-rich mouse that hits all the boxes and then some.

Writer: Jordan Biordi

Score: 9

Price: $129.99

The Roccat Burst Pro Air truly earns its name, as you can immediately feel it right out of the box. The mouse is a sleek, lightweight unit—weighing in at 81g, or less than one pound. The design of the Burst Pro Air is ergonomic and feels designed to fit hands of all sizes. Coupled with the elongated right/left mouse buttons, as well as left-side buttons that perfectly line up with your thumb, the Burst Pro Air will be well suited to even the most intense gaming situations.

What I really love about the Roccat Burst Air Pro is the versatility it offers as a truly wireless mouse. I’ve griped before about wireless tech that is tethered to USB dongles, so it was a relief to see that the Burst Air Pro not only offers a 2.4GHz USB connector, but also Bluetooth 5.2 for pretty seamless, low-latency use. During all my testing, I never felt any lag or connectivity issues, and set up was a snap. The Burst Air Pro also features a battery that boasts up to 100 hours of usage time.

The Roccat Burst Pro Air offers flexibility and precision in a stylish and affordable package.

Writer: Brendan Frye

Score: 9

Price: $159.99

The Basilisk V3 Pro can be a wired gaming mouse with the included USB-C cable, or wireless by either Bluetooth or 2.4G Hyperspeed. It is one of the heavier gaming mice from Razer clocking in at around 112 grams and features all the buttons you would expect from the Basilisk family of devices. I personally have always been a fan of the palm grip ergonomic shape that just feels right when jumping into one of the many shooters that are best played on PC.

As with all the 2022 range of gaming mice from Razer, the Basilisk V3 Pro mouse also features all the newest tech we have come to expect from the gaming brand. The mouse comes with the Gen-3 optical mouse switches, Razer Hyperspeed wireless, Bluetooth, and up to 90-hours of battery life. Razer has thrown everything they could at this mouse, making it a dream for gamers that demand only the best.

One of the more expensive offerings from Razer, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro mouse is a first-person shooter’s dream come true, delivering everything you could ask for from a modern gaming mouse.

WINNER: Best Mouse 2023 ROCCAT Kone XP Mouse

Writer: Dayna Eileen

Score: 9.5

Price: $119

ROCCAT brings its Swarm app to most of its devices, allowing for customization with lights, keybinds, settings, and more advanced settings. You can control your scroll speed, DPI, and even the settings to cycle through your DPI. Usually, with a button click, it will switch between pre-set DPI settings, but with Swarm, you can set them up to be whatever you want. Advanced settings include Sound Feedback, Debounce Time, LED Time-Outs, and Polling Rate. The app is very easy to use, and you can add up to 5 different profiles depending on which game you’re playing or who is using the Kone XP mouse.

Providing the ultimate smooth experience with a reasonable price and endless possibilities for customization, I can’t find a flaw in the ROCCAT Kone XP mouse. I would absolutely recommend this to anyone in the market for a wired mouse, and will be using it at my home office—where all my flashy gear is—from here on out.

The ROCCAT Kone XP mouse takes a bit of getting used to because of its 15 button locations, but you absolutely cannot beat the price, style, accuracy or customizability of this device.