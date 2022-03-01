Dota 2: 5 Tips To Become Better At The Game

Dota 2 is one of the most complicated PC games and requires steady practice to master the game. Newbies can find it very difficult to make their way through the game, but with some tried and tested tips, you can polish your skills.

Therefore, we have prepared this guide with the 5 best tips that will definitely help you become a better Dota 2 player. Apart from these tips, you can check out some undetected hacks to defeat your opponents.

Now let’s go ahead and check out these tips-

Communication Is The Key

Dota 2 is a team game, and communication plays a major role in your defeat or victory. You should stay in touch with them all throughout the game and let each other know about- where you want to farm, which fight you want to join, which target you want to wipe out first etc.

But don’t confuse communication with passing orders. It’s more about informing your teammates what’s happening around how you can overcome that situation. Be clear and precise with your communication to avoid unnecessary chaos.

Use Game Settings As Per Your Comfort

The game offers so many settings that you can tweak as per your comfort. You can change things like switching on/off the auto-attacks if you want to use the quick cast or not etc. You can experience the map differently by trying different settings.

You should experiment with all types of settings so that you are able to find out which model fits best with your playing style. If you are confused, you can check numerous videos on the internet about how to adjust settings and play at your own comfort.

Try Playing With Gamers Who Are More Experienced

You can’t explore all the mechanics like power strikes, item builds, unique hero aspects all by yourself. To understand these, you must try playing with other gamers. When experienced players point out your mistakes, you will learn from them and can improve your mistakes.

When you know your shortcomings, you will be able to eliminate them as early as possible. Your focus should be on eliminating your minute mistakes as easily as possible in the game.

Try Playing Roles

There are different roles in Dota 2. Although most players try playing a single role and master it, you should try playing with all the roles. When you experiment with different roles, you will be able to understand their different tactics.

This gives you an upper edge in front of your enemy. You’ll get an idea of what your enemy character is going to do next and plan your defense accordingly. For example- if you like playing the role of Carry still, you should try playing Offlane from time to time.

By doing this, you’ll be able to understand how Offlane can manipulate the lane to its advantage. Therefore, you will know how you plan against the Offlane.

Be Aware Of The Map

Map awareness is again another important thing to become a better Dota 2 player. Map awareness will help you know where you can find other players if you are seeking a quick kill.

Besides, with appropriate map knowledge, you will be able to find good escape points when enemies attack you. Therefore, map knowledge is one of the first things you should try to develop once you start playing Dota 2.

Pro Tip: Enjoy The Game

You may find Dota 2 extremely stressful at times. You have to deal with smurfs and griefers, unreliable teammates, violent enemies, and the list goes on. But always focusing on the win can lead to unnecessary pressure on you and your teammates.

You should not take every loss seriously. Instead, try to enjoy the game and focus on your mistakes. Experienced players most often say the game can get on your nerves easily; hence it’s best to take things lightly at times.

Dota 2 can seem a bit overwhelming at times. But with constant dedication and practice, you are sure to become better at the game. Hopefully, the tips we stated are helpful and informative. Use them in the game to hone your skills. If you’ve any further queries, let us know in the comments. To see similar posts, stay tuned!