FIFA 23 PC Requirements

It’s that time of year again when EA releases the newest instalment of the FIFA series. FIFA 23 is coming to PC gamers this year with new features and better graphics.

If you’re looking to buy FIFA 23 for PC, you’ll want to ensure your computer has the minimum and recommended requirements. The good news is that the minimum requirements aren’t too bad, but the recommended requirements are a bit higher.

Learn more about the required specs for FIFA 23 new league on PC.

Requirements to play FIFA 23 on PC:

What kind of PC will I need to take the field in FIFA 23 PC? EA Sports takes us out of doubt by announcing the minimum specifications to be able to play and enjoy the games with the optimum quality.

Minimum requirements:

You will need Windows 10 64-bit.

The processor you will require is the i5 6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

8 GB RAM is a must

You need the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1550 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 graphic card.

Hard Disk space will be 100 GB.

Recommend Requirements:

First, Windows 10 64-bit is needed.

The processor should be i7 6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM required is 12 GB.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphic card.

Hard Disk space is 100 GB.

The minimum and recommended requirements to play FIFA 23 appeared almost at the same time as the announcement of the game itself. The time frame from presentation to launch is just over two months, and it seems that EA Sports has everything tied up for launch.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that if you bet on the Google Stadia version, you will not need any of these components to play with the best settings, but rather a stable internet connection: you will be able to play from our PC’s browser through the game on the cloud.

On FIFA 23 backward compatibility and the return of the Double Version:

EA Sports continues to face the complicated generational change between PS4 and PS5 and between the different Xbox systems, betting on the backward compatibility system and the return of the double Version. The first is a free solution with advantages and disadvantages, while the second is an exclusive advantage of FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition.

Backward compatibility of PS5 with PS4 or Xbox Series with Xbox One will allow us to play FIFA 23 versions for 8th generation consoles on our new consoles. However, all the benefits of next-gen systems or cross-play with PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Stadia are lost along the way. Of course, these are cheaper copies.

All in all, if you plan to make the generational leap between now and next year, it may be worth it to bet on the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition in addition to early access and other advantages for modes such as Ultimate Team, the Double Version is offered, which implies that copies of both generations of consoles are included in the same edition.

In any case, whether you bet on the Double Version or in the future you get the New Generation versions, you will be able to spend a good part of our progress and continue generally advancing on the two consoles, our milestones being stored on the game servers and statistics.

Last but not least, it is worth bearing in mind regarding backward compatibility on consoles that if you go for the disc version for PS4 or Xbox One, you will need a new generation console with a disc player. Otherwise, it will be time to get a copy again, but digitally, which makes much sense.

Now that you know the requirements to enjoy FIFA 23 on our PC, it’s time to get down to business and start playing! But before you do, double-check that your computer meets the minimum system requirements. Otherwise, you may be in for a disappointing gaming experience. However, if your computer meets or exceeds the recommended requirements, you’re good to go, and you are ready to enjoy one of the best football games out there.