The Top Casual Games for Android Devices in 2023

Although gaming on an android phone will never suffice for some, there is an increasing amount of people who regard it as their primary gaming opportunity. In terms of entertainment, it’s impossible to deny that many mobile games provide a worthwhile gaming package, particularly when it comes to casual titles that can be dipped in and out of with ease.

Designed to provide a relaxing gaming experience that is perfect for people looking to unwind after a long day at work, casual games also provide a solid dose of fun. For many, casual games represent a worthwhile mobile gaming opportunity, whereas console games and PC titles that have made the transition to mobile don’t. Casual games are, therefore, suitable for all gaming audiences, particularly avid gamers with high expectations, because they don’t try to be something they’re not. It’s just that they’re suitable for mobile platforms, whereas a number of leading titles are not.

Today’s mobile gaming category is filled with titles from a variety of genres, but it’s the casual games that appeal to many. So, if you’re in the mood for a casual mobile gaming adventure, let’s assess some of the top titles that will be available to play on Android devices in 2023.

Desert Golfing is a relaxing golf game for all

It’s no surprise that a golf game is kicking things off, a casual sport on the whole that lends itself beautifully to the casual gaming genre. In the case of Desert Golfing, there are plenty of levels to navigate your way through, with golfing ability enabling you to reign supreme in this one and not the power-ups and obstacles that have plagued the golf gaming genre for a while now. A simple and honest product, Desert Golfing is a truly relaxing golf game for everyone.

Mega Fire Blaze Roulette Live is a casino game with plenty to offer

Downloadable products certainly appeal to mobile gaming audiences but so too does the array of browser game titles that are being sampled on android devices. Mega Fire Blaze Roulette Live is one of them, a casino game that takes the traditional game of roulette to another level thanks to five random numbers that are highlighted with fire when the ball is on the wheel. Played on a standard European Roulette wheel with 36 red and black numbers, this Playtech-made title represents a genuinely brilliant mobile gaming opportunity, particularly if you’re partial to the odd game of roulette anyway.

Monument Valley 2 is a favourite title for many

One of the most popular mobile games from recent times, Monument Valley 2 offers soothing visuals and truly relaxing gameplay as players follow a captivating story that essentially tasks them with having to guide a mother and her daughter through a series of challenging but extremely calming puzzles. One of the best mobile games around at the moment, Monument Valley 2 is well worth downloading, particularly if you enjoy puzzle games with a difference.

Pocket City represents the ultimate casual gaming experience

A simple city-builder with plenty to offer, Pocket City tasks players with building their dream city. With a number of features to make the most of, it will certainly keep you busy. For example, disasters can be triggered, which immediately increases your workload, while recreational zones can be added to increase the size of your city, too. In truth, though, the building aspect of this particular city-builder is diverse, providing plenty of layers to a game that is most definitely worth downloading if you’re in need of a casual gaming product.

Other options include Railbound, Townscaper and Godus.