Street Fighter Returns: 10 Video Games to Anticipate in 2023

Time to dust off those keyboards, charge those controllers and settle in for some epic gaming. With many major titles being delayed, 2023 is set to be a giant in terms of video game releases.

Even though only some of the release dates for these video games have been set in stone, we believe they will be released sometime this year.

What Do We Have to Look Forward To?

Well, there is a whole list of exciting games coming our way, and as said, we should be expecting major title releases this year and within the next few months.

Some of the most anticipated games include sequels to our favourites like Zelda and Street Fighter, and this year will also include upcoming games like Starfield, which is a new galaxy exploration game from the creators of Skyrim.

Whether you prefer first-person shooter games, magical worlds, intense combat, or endless exploration, the games of 2023 will have you playing for hours on end.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the most anticipated video games of 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In 2017, Nintendo launched The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild praised as one of the greatest games to be released in the last decade. Fans now have the much-anticipated sequel to look forward to, entitled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Even though there isn’t much known about the game yet. Nintendo has released a few teaser trailers where it looks like Link will return to the land of Hyrule with new puzzles, sky play, and plenty of intrigue.

If Tears of Kingdom is anywhere close to the original game, it will be a runner for Game of the Year 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI

It has almost been seven years since Final Fantasy XV, but the series is back with Final Fantasy XVI.

Final Fantasy XVI returns to its roots with a traditional dark fantasy setting. As an Archduke of Rosaria, you will take on the magical and wild quest after the dark god Ifrit and Eikons look to play a major role in the video game.

The combat is decidedly not traditional, with fast-paced and skillful combinations complete with air combos, launches, and an array of awesome magical spells. An early look at the game also shows extreme monster-on-monster fights.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

We anticipate the major sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with a new adventure starring once again young Jedi Cal Kestis. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will follow the previous game with Kestis trying to survive a hostile galaxy in the wake of Order 66, which commanded that all Jedi warriors must be killed.

The game showed some new characters, additional traversal mechanics, and dual-wielding lightsabers in an early trailer release.

Starfield

Starfield should finally be launching in the early half of 2023. Initially, the release date was in 2022, but the release schedule was changed as Bethesda, the creators of Skyrim, wanted to polish the game to ensure they were giving us only the best.

Starfield is a new entry with a sci-fi setting, and if Skyrim is anything to go by, the game will be huge, with customizable ships and more than 1000 planets to explore. The game promises to be substantial; you could lose yourself for hours. This type of gameplay is only for some, but fans of Skyrim will enjoy this new game release. Whether or not all the planets will be interesting to explore, and if the narrative stacks up, we will have to wait and see.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter is one of the longest-running video game series, and it will return to PC and consoles in June 2023. Street Fighter 6 showcases a flashy new art style that invites us to kick and punch each other in true technicolour style. Not only has the look been updated, but this game will host an array of fighters and new additions to the fighting system.

Also, this game includes a single-player adventure mode, a first for this gaming series, with customizable player characters and explorable environments. Of course, there is the usual style of tournaments where it is player versus player, as well as a simplified control scheme for new players. This control scheme allows any skill level to jump in and start playing and fighting with ease.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy was initially scheduled for release in 2022 but came to our gaming platforms this month.

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC

Release Date: February 10th, 2023

The game is set well before Harry Potter, with players having the chance to experience the Wizarding World and Hogwarts more than ever. Trailers for the game show magical lands, interesting creatures, and a transfer student with a mysterious power.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

The original Hollow Knight game was considered a 2D classic. With the sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong set to release this year, we are sure gamers can’t wait for another round of eerie and atmospheric dungeon delving.

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Release Date: First Half of 2023

In Hollow Knight: Silksong, you will uncover a subterranean world with darkly cute but killing creatures. The visuals for the game are great, and the combat is more challenging.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The release date was in 2018, Insomniac Games gave us Spider-Man, and it did not disappoint with a breathtaking virtual New York City and the best web-swinging mechanics. This was followed by Miles Morales, and now this action-adventure game is set to be released this year.

There aren’t many specifics about this game yet, but Miles Morales and Peter Parker as Spider-Man will appear in it. Venom will also be included, but the story and what to anticipate are still unknown.

However, whatever is coming will surely be a web-tastic adventure.

Diablo IV

If you are a fan of the Diablo series, get excited, as the long-awaited sequel is finally launching in 2023. Diablo IV was announced back in 2019 by Blizzard, but finally, it is here. In Diablo IV, players will take on a new threat, Lilith. There will be the usual gameplay, but the new game will have PvP and open-world elements. There will also be five regions to explore, five character classes, gloomy villains, and plenty of skeletons.

Dead Space

The 2008 Dead Space is got a remake by Motive’s Studios. This sci-fi, horror, and survival game now has new features and immersive gameplay.

In Dead Space, you will explore eerie rooms and workspaces within a sci-fi setting full of tense and unpredictable moments while trying to solve the mystery of the USG Ishimura.

Dead Space will bring a creepy classic to new players of the series in a robust and new version.

In the gaming world, 2023 is the release date for games, with plenty of sequels and new video games arriving. These are just 10 of the video games that are set to be released, but other notable game launches, to name a few, include:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Dead Island 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The Wolf Among Us 2

Alan Wake 2

Like a Dragon: Ishin

Forspoken

Atomic Heart

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

So whether you are a PC player or console player, love sci-fi or magical worlds, the video game industry has given us plenty of games to look forward to.