What You Need to Survive a Real-Life Apocalypse

It’s a concept explored over and over again in films, books, and TV series. Whether it’s The Walking Dead, I Am Legend, or wildly popular, supernatural-themed video games like Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood, moviemakers and content creators love to explore what would happen if the end of the world was nigh.

But what if it actually occurred: if Old Testament fire and floods hit, or a deadly contagion wiped out most of the population? What would it take to become one of the survivors rather than the loud mouth who gets torn apart by zombies right at the beginning of the film? That’s what we look at in this article. Here are some things you need to survive an apocalypse.

A Tech Survival Kit

Every post-apocalyptic story has its tech genius. They’re usually the hacker who infiltrates a government plot and reveals the conspiracy that’s caused the chaos. They tend to go from nerdy underdogs to key characters, like Eugene in The Walking Dead.

While they often seem pointless, to begin with, we reckon these technologically savvy individuals would have the right idea in real life. One of the things we’d want to help us navigate a post-apocalyptic world would be a tech survival kit like this one. We’d use the satellite phone, pre-paid SIM card, and portable Wi-Fi hotspot to stay abreast of what was happening and in contact with other survivors. We’d definitely want a waterproof pouch too, to keep our essentials safe and prevent them from being destroyed by a freak flash flood or a fall into the toilet.

Non-Perishable Food Items

One of the biggest issues in post-apocalyptic films is when the survivors start to run out of food. They usually end up having to raid supermarket shelves and abandoned houses for supplies—and then inevitably get caught by zombies or end up in a face-off with other survivors. Not to mention most of the food they find would be perishable in real life and rotten by the time they discovered it.

That’s why we’d want to have a cellar or storeroom stocked full of non-perishable items like tinned food. That way, we could barricade our house to stop anyone else from coming in and avoid those perilous foraging missions that spell the end for so many onscreen and book characters.

A Library Full of Books

One big plot hole that no one ever mentions about the apocalypse is how boring a post-apocalyptic society would be. If the electric was turned off and there were no Netflix or Amazon Prime, we’d want something to keep our mind occupied, and a library full of books would be a great place to start. After all, as Tyrion in Game of Thrones shared: “A mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone if it’s to keep its edge.”

As well as fiction, we’d want a few non-fiction survival guides and biographies thrown in for good measure, to ensure that once our supply of tinned food ran out and all the zombies had died off, we could successfully forage to keep us going.

Tell us, if you were thrown into a post-apocalyptic world, what would your top three essentials be?