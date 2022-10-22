Top 5 VR Horror Games To Look Out For This Halloween

The quest for gaming immersion has hit the forefront with VR devices, and what better way is there to dive into the Halloween season than with VR horror games?

VR devices have made huge strides to land where they are today. Since Nintendo’s Virtual Boy failure, all the way to the anticipated PSVR 2, it has been utilized as a medium for gamers to immerse themselves like never before in gaming universes, especially horror.

That’s why here at CGMagazine, we have compiled a list of upcoming VR horror games to keep fans of the genre up-to-date on what’s on the horizon when it comes to safe scares on VR. Here’s the list of upcoming games to keep an eye on in the coming months, but in the wise words of Bruce Campbell, “you ever wonder why Ash (Williams) wears brown pants?”

Top 5 VR Horror Games to Keep an Eye on This Halloween

Propagation: Paradise Hotel

This chilling offering from Wanadev Studio embraces the creepy hotel setting and turns the dial and immersion level up past 10. This title is enveloped in survival horror and tasks the player with escaping from the titular ‘Paradise Hotel.’ There is no concrete release date just yet, but the Steam page lists it as ‘late 2022,’ which is a large window to wait in.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

The second chapter in The Walking Dead VR series of games follows the original The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners VR, which CGMagazine’s review describes as “Skydance Interactive adopts creative ways to make players feel like a part of their own series. The game leans heavily on survival-horror mechanics to a serious degree, succeeding in delivering a fun apocalypse simulator in the process,” expanding on The Walking Dead universe. The new entry’s trailer is shot on the yet-to-release PSVR 2, and the Steam page says it will also release in the window of late 2022.

The Events at Unity Farm

This Halloween VR title is from Titan1Studios. The Events at Unity Farm is an open-world VR experience that mixes the best of Lovecraftian horror and fantasy with a dash of steampunk for good measure. You’ll have to survive against a variety of creatures while exploring an ever-expanding story universe. Luckily, you’ll be armed with shooter-style spell combat to help you defeat your enemies.

When she arrives at Unity Farm, Ruth Bowie is a shy teen who discovers she comes from a line of occult scientists. But when things go very wrong, she must go back to stop the Multipocalypse, with her witts and her great-grandmother’s journal to guide her along the way.

While presenting a great concept and unique story, The Events at Unity Farm is also using the opportunity to subvert the horror genre and create a narrative that is diverse, cultural, and 2SLGBTQIA+. Something we at CGMagazine are very happy to see, and according to TITAN1STUDIOS, this has long been a tenet of the company, with inclusivity being a cornerstone of their work across all mediums.

Notably, a Steam VR-exclusive closed beta will run from October 25 until November 1 and horror fans can sign up for it to get a taste of the action. Also head to The Events at Unity Farm Steam page to wishlist it now.

Deadbait

Switching the script of Halloween VR horrow games, Deadbait is a 3v1 multiplayer game that inserts one player into the bloody shoes of a murderer and the other three as survivors or victims. Inspiration may have been taken from other multiplayer horror-like titles such as Dead by Daylight, and Friday the 13th: The Game, as there are novel ways to interact with the environment to inconvenience the murderer and buy time. The planned release date is April 28, 2023, and fans can check this game out on Steam.

Affected: The Asylum

The last title on the list is from Fallen Planet Studios, Affected: The Asylum follows another staple horror trope, Halloween VR in an asylum but without Ryan Murphy or American Horror Story. The latest title in the Affected series of VR games expands on the original with a new location and new functionality, such as new game modes, interaction mechanics, and features co-op of up to four players. Affected: The Asylum launches in the broadest release window of simply ‘in 2023.’

That wraps up the upcoming Halloween VR horror games list. Horror VR gamers just need to bring a change of pants when playing. If fans feel a little antsy to get some VR thrills, Resident Evil 4 VR is readily available for horror pleasure.