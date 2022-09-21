News

New PSVR 2 Ad Brings Quality, High-End Hardware To Virtual Reality

Hey, Keep Your Eyes Up Here
| September 21, 2022
The PSVR 2 is going through the hype stages of development as Sony continues to trickle out news on the PlayStation VR headset, with a new ad that provides quality.

The next huge console launch for PlayStation is the PSVR 2, and fans wont have to wait too much longer for the hardware, considering its release window of ‘early 2023’ is just on the Horizon (no pun intended). The new video showcases the hardware in a new light after the disappointing news revealed in the PlayStation podcast that the new VR headset will NOT be backwards compatible with the original PSVR, which didn’t have a staggering library, but is disappointing nonetheless. The ad can be seen below.

Lucky fans that attended TGS 2022 have been able to get hands on impressions with the PSVR 2, and a PlayStation Blog post penned by Content Communications Manager of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Tim Turi said “The haptics within the PS VR2 headset subtly rumble, simulating the experience of being roughly dragged to their mother’s quarters. As Lady Dimitrescu stands, the immersive nature of PS VR2 makes her towering stature all the more imposing. If being chased by her was intimidating before, it’s going to get even more harrowing in PS VR2, and I can’t wait,” regarding the Resident Evil: Village VR hands-on impression.

New Psvr 2 Ad Brings Quality To The Console
Resident Evil: Village

The ad shows gameplay from Firewall Ultra, No Man’s Sky, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, and Horizon Call of the Mountain as well, while detailing the inner hardware features, such as 4K HDR Display — consisting of two 2000×2040 displays — eye tracking that detects where you’re looking, ‘Foveated Rendering’ to deliver advanced details, haptic controller feedback and much more to help with total VR immersion.

The new PSVR 2 trailer brought the hype for sure, as well as its appearance at TGS 2022, but fans will have to wait for ‘early 2023‘ to get their hands on the latest VR tech release.

