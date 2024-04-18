League of Legends Patch 14.7 Update

LoL Patch Notes 14.6 was focused mainly on nerfing Meta champions while also buffing up some of the underrated champions in League of Legends. These cause some anger to some and joy to others in the community. One of the champions facing heavy nerfs was Senna.

League of Legends Patch Notes 14.7 introduces new skins in LoL. Although you’ll need to prepare some League of Legends RP to grab these juicy skins for your inventory, it’s definitely worth it.

This patch introduces the long-awaited Skarner’s rework and adjusts the “Damage” focused supports like Nami and Sona to a bit more supportive role. Alongside that, some of the tanks and bruisers are getting buffed up to compete in the Meta, which can be a game-changer for some.

LoL Patch 14.7 release date

According to Riot’s social media, League of Legends Patch 14.7 lived on 3 April 2024.

Patch 14.7 Update Changes

Skarner Rework

The primary reason for this League of Legends update is to release Skarner’s long-awaited VGU (Visual Gameplay Update). The rework focuses on revamping Skarner’s abilities, in-game model, and lore.

Skarner’s Abilities

Threads of Viration (Passive): Skarner’s abilities apply Quaking to enemies. Enemies with three stacks of quaking take %Max Hp damage over time.

Shattered Earth/Upheaval (Q): Skarner overpowers his next three attacks with bonus damage, increasing range, and attack speed. His third attack slams down on the ground, slowing enemies and dealing a medium amount of damage. He can do a recast to throw a rock as a projectile.

Seismic Bastion (W): Skarner gains a shield and slams to the ground, damaging and slowing enemies caught within its range.

Ixtal’s Impact (E): Skarner charges forward, ignoring terrain, and grabs the first enemy or monster he clashes with. He can carry them a short distance, damaging and stunning them if they collide with the terrain.

Impale (R): Skarner implies up to three enemy champions, damaging and suppressing them. He then gains bonus movement speed for a short time and carries it with them until the duration ends.

Skarner’s reworked kit puts him in a gank-focused jungle. His E allows him to surprise and isolate lone and vulnerable targets, especially squishy targets like ADCs, Supports, or mages. Once caught, they become easy prey for skaters to feast upon. Skarner mains should prioritize doing early game ganks.

Support Enchanters Adjustments

LoL Patch Notes 14.6 buffed some crit items in response to players’ concerns regarding the weak state ADCs right now. League of Legends Patch Notes 14.7 focuses on enchanting support classes that primarily include Nami and Sona.

The Struggling Sona received some juicy buffs, increasing the Passive, Q, and W heal ratio. However, to balance out the buffs, her Q aura’s AP ratio is reduced slightly.

Nami also sees a similar approach by reducing base damage on E and W, but it is quite a boost to her heal AP ratio.

LoL Patch Notes 14.7 rundown

Here is a compiled list of upcoming champion and item changes coming in the LoL patch 14.7 alongside the new skins

Champion buffs

Galio

Passive AP Ratio: increased from 40% to 45%

increased from 40% to 45% W Base DR: increased from 20-40% to 25-45%

increased from 20-40% to 25-45% E Base Damage: increased from 75-235 to 90-250

Karma

R+E secondary shield : increased from 30% of E+R to 90% of R (this is a 22% buff) – Single target shield and MS% unchanged

: increased from 30% of E+R to 90% of R (this is a 22% buff) – Single target shield and MS% unchanged W root duration: increased from 1.4-2 to 1.6-2

Blue Kayn

Q bonus AD ratio: increased from 0.8 to 0.85

Lux

Passive AP Ratio: increased from 25% to 30%

increased from 25% to 30% Q AP Ratio: increased from 60% to 65%

Nasus

Passive Life Steal: increased from 11/16/21% to 12/18/24%

increased from 11/16/21% to 12/18/24% Q Base Damage: increased from 30-110 to 40-120

Olaf (Jungle)

[NEW] Q Monster Damage : 5-25

: 5-25 W Duration: increased from 4 to 5

increased from 4 to 5 W Mana Cost: increased from 30 to 50

increased from 30 to 50 E CD Refund: changed from 1s yo 1s, 2s for monsters

changed from 1s yo 1s, 2s for monsters R Mana Cost: changed from 0 to 100

Smolder

Armor: increased from 24 to 26

increased from 24 to 26 Q crit ratio: increased from 30% to 50%

Sylas (Jungle)

Q Minion and Monster Damage: changed from 40% to 40% for minions and 70% for monsters

Champion nerfs

Fiora

Base AD: decreased from 68 to 65

Rek’Sai

Passive minion mod: decreased from 50% to 20%

decreased from 50% to 20% Passive healing: changed from 12-20% (linear scaling) to 10-20% (linear scaling)

Rell (Jungle)

All monster mods removed

Magic resist: decreased from 30 + 1.85 to 30 +2.05

Volibear

Q crits for total AD instead of total ability damage

R Cooldown: increased from 140-100 to 160-110

Champion adjustments

Camille

Q move speed : increased from 30-40% to 30-50%

: increased from 30-40% to 30-50% Q cooldown: decreased from 9-6 to 9-5

decreased from 9-6 to 9-5 W outer cone damage: increased from 5-7% max-HP to 6-8% max-HP

increased from 5-7% max-HP to 6-8% max-HP E damage: decreased from 80-200 to 60-180

Nami

W damage : decreased from 60-220 + 55% to 60-200 + 50%

: decreased from 60-220 + 55% to 60-200 + 50% W heal : increased from 55-135 + 25% to 55-155 +40%

: increased from 55-135 + 25% to 55-155 +40% W bounce ratio : changed from -15% +7.5% % AP to -10% +10%% AP

: changed from -15% +7.5% % AP to -10% +10%% AP E damage: decreased from 20-80 to 20-60

Nunu

Recommended items

Sona

Q+P damage amp: increased from 40% to 50%

increased from 40% to 50% Q aura AP ratio: decreased from 0.2 to 0.1

decreased from 0.2 to 0.1 W Heal AP ratio: increased from 0.15 to 0.3

increased from 0.15 to 0.3 E ally MS: increased from 10-14% to 10-18%

Item nerfs

Bloodsong

Spellblade base AD ratio: decreased from 150% to 100%

Imperial Mandate

Current HP damage: decreased from12% to 10%

Statikk Shiv

Price increased from 2700 to 2900

Zaz’Zak’s Realmspike

Void Explosion damage: decreased from 20 + 20% AP + 4% target max-HP to 10 + 20% AP + 3% target max-HP

decreased from 20 + 20% AP + 4% target max-HP to 10 + 20% AP + 3% target max-HP Cooldown: increased from 8/7/6 to 10

April Fools’ skins

LoL Patch Notes 14.7 introduces new skins into the game, which are hilarious to look at. However funny as they may be, you can grab these juicy skins to add to your inventory.