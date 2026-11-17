The first thing I thought when we were offered a look at the Early Access release of Witch the Showdown was, “That’s a strange name for a game.” I’m joking, of course—although a semicolon never hurt anyone—but I was genuinely intrigued because of its central premise: building an RPG around parry-focused combat. Immediately, I drew comparisons to the critically acclaimed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and it certainly seems like this game was drawing inspiration from it.

Since it’s launching in Early Access, Witch the Showdown is able to give players a pretty good idea of what it’s all about, and it also presents me with an opportunity to talk about something I’ve wanted to since I finally sat down and played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 earlier this year—since the two things are intertwined. Namely, when an RPG can utilize turn-based combat in interesting ways without needing to tie “traditional” RPG rules to the proceedings.

“I should probably specify that Witch the Showdown’s combat isn’t technically turn-based, as the game presents the “Real Time Mode” as the default experience—with Turn-Based Mode being optional.”

I should probably specify that Witch the Showdown’s combat isn’t technically turn-based, as the game presents the “Real Time Mode” as the default experience—with Turn-Based Mode being optional. However, in playing both, I honestly feel like the Turn-Based Mode is far more approachable and gives players a lot more breathing room to strategize and learn enemy attack patterns. But I’m getting ahead of myself…

Witch the Showdown is an action-heavy 1v1 battler where witches face off against each other, using a combination of magic, swords, and guns. The game combines an active parry/dodge system similar to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, with roguelike deckbuilding elements to equip players with abilities and attacks. However, unlike Clair Obscur, where dodges and parries are used to mitigate damage, here they are essential to the player’s ability to engage in combat.

For each successful parry or dodge, players gain mana, which they can use to unleash their attacks. Parries reward more mana than dodges, so players are encouraged to pay attention to enemy attacks and time their parries—although some attacks need to be dodged. Furthermore, as players utilize elemental abilities, they’ll build meters that, when filled, grant different bonuses for limited times. By casting spells effectively and waiting to unleash elemental specials, players can create devastating combos that will essentially hand the fight to them.

“The foundation is laid for an incredible experience that I hope inspires more devs to play with both the turn-based format and the RPG genre.”

One of the things I thought while playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was how a lot of the RPG elements, mainly levelling up and assigning skill points, felt somewhat superfluous since the main pillar of combat was parrying and dodging effectively. Having a high attack stat didn’t seem to matter when you could receive zero damage for an entire battle—or subsequently die in a single turn from a long enemy attack string. To me, the game felt like it would’ve been so much better if it did away with those archaic RPG elements and leaned into the unique features of its combat much more.

Witch the Showdown puts paid to the idea that this is achievable since it doesn’t rigidly tie these kinds of progression systems to its combat, since its focus is on the almost rhythm game nature of dodging and parrying. It still gives players the ability to maximize their effectiveness in combat through building a strong deck and utilizing accessories, but the crux of combat is attentiveness and learning attack patterns before you’re removed from the competition. And hell, it’s incredibly engaging when you start getting into it.

In some ways, it almost has the makings of a turn-based tournament fighter, as you face one opponent after another, learn their movesets, and figure out the best counters. This becomes even more true if you’re confident enough to play Witch the Showdown in Real Time mode, where there’s no wait time between attacking and defending and the game becomes like a deck-building tournament fighter.

Since it’s launching in Early Access, there’s still time for Witch the Showdown to iron out the kinks, add some much-needed polish—particularly in the visual effects department—and tighten up the entire experience for something truly special. The foundation is laid for an incredible experience that I hope inspires more devs to play with both the turn-based format and the RPG genre.