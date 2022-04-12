Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Guide: Trophies & Achievements

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a wide variety of Achievements and Trophies that you can earn. In this guide you’ll learn how to meet all the criteria to Achieve 100% completion and collect various gamerscore/trophies hidden under the surface to add to your growing collection.
All Achievements and Trophies in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|Name
|Achievement Requirements
|Trophy Type / Gamer Score
|Bunker Mastered
|Unlock all Trophies
|Platinum / 120G
|A Recent Hope
|Reach level 10
|Bronze / 10G
|Hero Protagonist
|Reach level 20
|Bronze / 20G
|Wyvernheart
|Reach level 30
|Bronze / 30G
|Living Legend
|Reach level 40
|Gold / 50G
|Quest Get!
|Completed “Bunkers & Badasses”
|Bronze / 10G
|Brighthoof Calls for Aid
|Completed “Hero of Brighthoof”
|Bronze / 10G
|Short Rein
|Completed “A Hard Days Knight”
|Bronze / 10G
|Friend to the Forest
|Completed “Thy Bard, with a Vengeance”
|Bronze / 10G
|Rude Sails of Magic
|Complete “Ballad of Bones”
|Bronze / 10G
|Bomb Voyage!
|Completed “Emotion of the Ocean”
|Bronze / 10G
|Brutal Narrative Dissonance
|Complete “Mortal Coil”
|Bronze / 10G
|Body Unsnatcher
|Complete “The Son of a Witch”
|Bronze / 10G
|The First Session
|Complete “Soul Purpose”
|Bronze / 10G
|At the Top of All Things
|Complete “Fatebreaker”
|Gold / 50G
|Gob Darn Good Work
|Complete “Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression” and “The Slayer of Vorcanar”
|Bronze / 10G
|Parasites Lost
|Complete “Walk the Stalk”
|Bronze / 10G
|You, Esquire
|Complete “The Trial of Crooked-Eye Phil”
|Bronze / 10G
|So Much for That Guy
|Complete “The Ditcher”
|Bronze / 10G
|No Quest Too Small
|Complete 20 side quests
|Bronze / 30G
|Completionist Is Next To Godliness
|Complete all side quests
|Gold / 50G
|Grab My Hand!
|Revive a partner
|Bronze / 10G
|Reversal of Fates
|Get a Death Save off a badass or a boss
|Bronze / 20G
|Put the RNG in Orange
|Find an enchanted legendary weapon in the world
|Silver/ 30G
|Bursting Coffers
|Have at least 100,000 gold
|Bronze / 20G
|Goldionaire
|Have at least 1,000,000 gold
|Silver/ 50G
|Mag of Holding
|Purchase the final tier of any inventory upgrade
|Bronze / 20G
|Mule Character
|Purchase every inventory upgrade
|Gold / 50G
|Take This
|Trade with another player
|Bronze / 10G
|Shop, Drop, and Roleplay
|Pick up and redeem a cosmetic item
|Bronze / 10g
|Luck Amok
|Have at least 3,000 loot luck
|Bronze / 50g
|They Haven’t Invented Podcasts Yet
|Picked up a lore scroll
|Bronze / 10g
|Keep On Rollin’
|Enchant or re-enchant an item
|Bronze / 20g
|Dungeon Ender
|Complete every dungeon door in the Overworld
|Bronze / 50g
|Back Off!
|Stun an enemy chasing you in the Overworld
|Bronze / 10g
|Fired Festival
|Clear out 10 encampments in the Overworld
|Bronze / 20g
|Thank the Maker
|Complete a Chaos Chamber Run
|Bronze / 50g
|”You Mean the Chaos Levels?”
|Reach Chaos Level 10
|Silver / 30g
|Controlled Chaos
|Reach Chaos Level 20
|Gold / 50g