Sawaki Takeyasu Opens Up About STARNAUT, El Shaddai & More

More than ten years after making his directorial debut with the cult-classic action game El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, Sawaki Takeyasu, also of Devil May Cry and Ōkami fame, is back in the director’s chair once more.

This time around, Takeyasu-san and the development studio he helms, crim, have been hard at work on STARNAUT, a 3D action roguelike which was released on Steam Early Access on February 14th.

A few weeks ago, I got the chance to ask Takeyasu-san some questions about STARNAUT and the upcoming Nintendo Switch release of the El Shaddai remaster via email. Below is our full correspondence, with a note that the questions have been translated from English to Japanese for Takeyasu-san and that the answers were given by him in Japanese before they were translated into English.

Hello, thank you for taking my questions today, Takeyasu-san. Would you mind telling our readers a bit about yourself?

Sawaki Takeyasu: “Okay, no problem. Everything’s fine.“

Photo Credit: Sawaki Takeyasu / crim

So, you and crim, the development studio you help, have released, in early access, a 3D action roguelike called STARNAUT. How have your gaming principles changed, if at all, since directing El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron more than ten years ago?

Sawaki Takeyasu: I am excited about the current gaming era, where large games are even more expansive and small games can be created by individuals. It is a wonderful time when everyone can become a creator. Having experienced a wide range of large and small projects, I am confident that I can work in both areas. I am very excited to be able to experience both.

What would you say are the defining features of STARNAUT?

Sawaki Takeyasu: We explored the potential of a full 3D action game within the survival genre. One of our key staff members developed the engine necessary to bring this vision to life. Without him, this project would not have been possible.

Unlike traditional survival games, our game does not have a top-down perspective that sometimes leaves players unsure of their position. This creates a different experience compared to 2D survival games. To address this issue, we introduced a system called “Nitro Dash” for emergency escapes during intense battles, creating a unique gameplay experience that differs from other survival games.

Photo Credit: STARNAUT / crim

What can you tell us about the decision to launch STARNAUT in early access? What do you hope to achieve by releasing the game in this way?

Sawaki Takeyasu: This team is basically three people working on a small development. This has been an amazing experience for me because I used to develop for large companies all the time. And I learned a lot about the advantages of small teams. But there are also disadvantages. So early access complemented that and gave us a lot of advantages.

First, the user feedback was invaluable. Because of the limited manpower on the team, objective input was often needed. Suggestions for improvements, such as the need for more weapons or the observation of time-consuming elements in achievements, were carefully considered. In addition, bug reports have proven to be very beneficial to development.

We are currently implementing new features and bug fixes through weekly updates.

What does the roadmap for STARNAUT look like at the moment, and how long do you expect it will take for the game to fully release?

Sawaki Takeyasu: We are aiming for an official release around July. Currently, we are planning a DLC for May, where we will reveal the true world of STARNAUT. Please look forward to it!

When it launched, STARNAUT came accompanied by a prologue novel called COPIASU. What can you tell us about it? And are we safe to assume, based on the novel’s Steam description, that this has ties, in some way, to the upcoming El Shaddai remaster?

Sawaki Takeyasu: COPIASU is a prequel to STARNAUT. In order to let you concentrate on the game without telling too much of the story in the main story, we have prepared a novel. In the novel, you will learn more about the various items in the game, such as “Stella,” “Wonderful,” etc., why the title is displayed on the TV screen, and why the Gacha ball rolls around, and so on. The connection to El Shaddai will eventually be revealed.

The novel also seems to revolve around AI, at least to an extent, going so far as to incorporate AI-generated content. How does COPIASU, then, comment on recent developments in AI technologies?

Sawaki Takeyasu: This story takes place about 30 years into the future. Within its theme, we naturally incorporate the existence of AI. In the game, characters like Wonderful and Stella represent divine beings that exist as a result of the evolution of AI. They do not have physical bodies but only exist in a database. On the other hand, the protagonist, STARNAUT, is what they created – a designer baby (human).

Photo Credit: COPIASU / crim

I’ve previously touched on the El Shaddai remaster, which is set to release on the Nintendo Switch later this month. What can fans and newcomers alike expect from this remaster? Will there be any content included specifically with this release?

Sawaki Takeyasu: I want new players to know that games like this existed 13 years ago. Drawing on my experience in developing titles such as Devil May Cry and Okami, I envisioned a world that would not age even after ten years.

As for the game itself, it supports 60 frames per second and can achieve full HD resolution in TV mode. We’ve also reduced loading times and added features such as event skipping. In addition, players can now toggle the health gauge on and off from the first playthrough. Also, players will receive bonus content upon completion, including the story of Lucifer’s fall and an art collection of El Shaddai.

What made you base the story of El Shaddai on the apocryphal Book of Enoch, and how do you feel about the game’s narrative now that it’s been out for a while?

Sawaki Takeyasu: This story was proposed by Jim, a staff member at Ignition Entertainment at the time, and Vijay, the president then. Since then, it has been 13 years, and I have written many stories about El Shaddai in novels and comics. I also have a Wiki summary available, but it is only in Japanese. With the improvements in automatic translation these days, I encourage you to take a look.

El Shaddai is today regarded as a cult classic. Why do you think the game has had such staying power?

Sawaki Takeyasu: I believe the primary reason why it has continued in Japan is that I acquired the rights and have freely drawn it as a life’s work. Its recognition as a cult classic abroad stems from its unique, nationless worldview that is unlike anything else. Additionally, its timeless visuals have significantly contributed to its lasting appeal.

Photo Credit: El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron / crim

Anything else you’d like to add for fans waiting for El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron?

Sawaki Takeyasu: Following the release of El Shaddai, we will be updating STARNAUT. El Shaddai and STARNAUT are connected in the mythological concept I have been crafting. I believe you will be able to see a part of this connection in the update coming in May. For those who enjoyed El Shaddai, I definitely recommend trying out STARNAUT as well.

Again, thank you so much for this interview! To end on a fun note: are there any plans at all, like with the original El Shaddai, to release tie-in jeans?

Sawaki Takeyasu: I cannot respond to that as it pertains to discussions with a large company called Edwin, but I believe we can talk on April 28th.

STARNAUT is available now on Early Access on Steam for 10.49 CAD.

El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster will be released on 28 April on Nintendo Switch for 27.80 CAD. It is already available on Steam.