Tell Me Your Story — An Indie Game That Wants to Take You on a Journey

Tell Me Your Story is a brand-new indie title that has me reflecting on my recent experience moving from the AAA gaming space.

Since I began here at CGMagazine, the world of indie gaming has truly opened up for me. Before, AAA titles were all I noticed because I had fallen victim to big company advertising. Since my time at my first Summer Game Fest two years ago, Day of the Devs got a hold of me, and I have fallen in love with smaller titles. Something about them always feels like they have more heart, in a way.

That isn’t to say AAA devs and publishers don’t pour their heart and soul into their games, but something about a small team really showcases each person who puts their hand on that title. Each developer leaves their own mark, and the stories are all the better for it. Take Tell Me Your Story from RedDeerGames. It’s all about Grandma Rose. If that doesn’t sound warm and cozy from the get-go, what does?

I was lucky enough to speak with some of the developers behind Tell Me Your Story, including developer Paulina Czapla, 2D Artists Kamila Osińska and Karolina Wójt, and game designer and producer Inez Górska Brzezińska to learn a bit more about the heart that goes into such a cozy indie title.

Tell us a little bit about Tell Me Your Story and the general design goals your team had in making it.

Karolina Wójt: When it comes to art direction we aimed for bright, colourful, but most of all simple illustrations with delicate contrasts, showing Grandma Rose’s cottagecore energy. The hand-drawn style features uneven contours and noticeable textures reminiscent of traditional media like pencil and pastels. The style was intended to be cozy, lively, and simplified. Levels aimed to be abstract, focusing on shapes and colours. Our art direction for Tell Me Your Story was influenced by Studio Ghibli initially, but evolved towards simplicity, drawing inspiration from games like Venba and A Little to the Left.

Inez Górska Brzezińska: Tell Me Your Story is a heartwarming game designed to rekindle the magic of storytelling through beautiful visuals. Inspired by classic storybooks with their hand-drawn charm, the game lets players weave their tales using a simple and intuitive interface.

Our core goal was to create a welcoming experience where anyone can become a storyteller. We focused on crafting a visual language with a limited cast of characters and expressive backgrounds, allowing players to paint their narratives without relying heavily on text. This minimalist approach evokes a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of childhood wonder sparked by those captivating picture books.

Tell Me Your Story aspires to be a cozy haven for players of all ages to create, share, and experience adventures filled with warmth, discovery, and the joy of listening to tales from afar.

The style reminds me very much of a storybook I would have read as a child. Why choose this route? What made this style stand out?



Kamila Osińska: We wanted to capture the experience of reading an illustrated story but in the form of a simple yet engaging game. Our methods of choice were light, delicate colours, expressive textures and shapes balancing between rough and clean. In our game, most individual levels are presented in an abstract way, while in between every level, we can see unique illustrated story pages, transporting us visually to Amelia and Grandma’s world.

“Tell Me Your Story isn’t about pixel-perfect graphics or mind-blowing complexity. It’s about letting your imagination run wild…”

Were there any specific influences that went into making Tell Me Your Story?

There were a few inspirations for Tell Me Your Story, and they all fall under the ‘cozy’ umbrella. We love the vibe and connection-heavy gameplay of Venba and Florence and tried to capture the feelings that those games give us while also forging our own path. In terms of the puzzles, we’re big fans of A Little to the Left and the way in which it takes boring tasks and makes them satisfying.

What challenges go into telling a story through a 2D puzzle game?

Paulina Czapla: Telling a story through a 2D puzzle game comes with some unique challenges compared to other media, such as novels or traditional 2D games. Narrative elements must be seamlessly integrated into the gameplay mechanics so we don’t interrupt our game with dialogues or cutscenes. This means finding creative ways to integrate story elements into the puzzles themselves and using environmental narrative. The story must be clear and consistent within the gameplay constraints, which can be difficult to achieve when we can’t communicate with the player through text.

In our game, we tell the story through objects and use storyboards between levels. The boards represent a scene from the main character’s life or a map and put the player into context. Designing this type of narrative-based puzzle game has often required us to go through an iterative process of testing. We tested the game to make sure the puzzles were fair, the story was engaging and coherent, and, most importantly, understandable to the player.

What special touches did the team add to Grandma Rose and Amelia to really bring them to life?

A: Karolina Wójt: The design of Amelia and Rose was intended to be similarly simple to the overall style of the game, although I still aimed to make them look interesting. The main focus is on shapes and colours.

Amelia’s huge triangle green dress is meant to create a contrast with her petite stature. Red hair and freckles are characteristic facial features intended to make her appear more lively. Her expression was meant to be visible and sometimes exaggerated, as she does everything with her best friend Peanut, who usually responds to her visible expressions by mimicking them. Her clothes are inspired by old cottage dresses, but at the same time, their colours match the vibrant palette of the game and its simplicity. Another characteristic feature is a red bow that adds a girly touch to her appearance.

As for Grandma Rose, she is dressed in specific and colourful attire that is supposed to be her favourite from her adventures. Although her body shape is large, her hands and feet are small to create a humorous contrast. One of the most noticeable features is her pink oval glasses, which are significantly larger than the rest of her clothing and add to her distinctiveness. Also visible are her pink slippers, which I thought added an interesting touch, portraying Grandma going everywhere in her slippers.

The game goes all over in terms of location. How did your team use the art style to bring that to life?

Inez Górska Brzezińska: We envisioned Tell Me Your Story as a warm embrace, a charming cottagecore aesthetic that evokes comfort and nostalgia. Yet, the game also yearns to whisk players on grand adventures across the globe. So, how did we bridge this seemingly vast gap? The answer lies in our unique art style, which finds a delightful balance between simplicity and brimming character.

Imagine hand-painted backdrops, devoid of excessive detail but bursting with atmosphere. Each location speaks volumes through its specific colour palette and evocative lighting, instantly transporting players to an uncharted jungle or a serene mountain peak. The characters themselves echo the charm of old storybook illustrations, with expressive eyes and simple forms that convey a range of emotions. Though sparse, props and objects become silent storytellers, each one hinting at the captivating journeys undertaken by Grandmother Rose.

Take the game’s introduction, for instance. We begin with a distant glimpse of her familiar house, just a few corners peeking out from the landscape. While details are minimal, the art style instantly transports you to a place of comfort and warmth. This minimalist approach allows us to suggest vast locations without overwhelming players. In essence, the art style is the heart of Tell Me Your Story’s magic. It allows us to craft a world that’s both beautiful and inviting, a perfect canvas for heartwarming and inspiring narratives.

Are there any specific parts of the design/plot in Tell Me Your Story that are your favourite?

Paulina Czapla: One of my favourite aspects of this game is the variety of puzzles. Each level is unique in terms of assets and we also made every effort to ensure that the player does not feel repetitiveness or boredom during the gameplay. The levels do not have a high level of difficulty, but they are interesting and varied, and each level is a separate challenge. I like the ones related to grandma’s travels the most, as they have an adventurous and exotic vibe.

What do you think players should know before they dive into Tell Me Your Story?

Inez Górska Brzezińska: Well, grab your favourite cup of tea (or beverage of choice. We’re not fussy!), settle into your comfiest chair, and prepare to unleash your inner storyteller! Tell Me Your Story isn’t about pixel-perfect graphics or mind-blowing complexity. It’s about letting your imagination run wild, crafting heartwarming tales, and maybe even rediscovering the joy of a good old-fashioned storybook adventure. So, come on in, the kettle’s on, and get ready to weave some magic! (Just maybe avoid any snacks that might stain the virtual pages, wouldn’t want Grandma’s house to get messy!)

Tell Me Your Story is available on Steam and Nintendo Switch on April 26, 2024.