Disney+ Adds Marvel Studios’ Black Widow With New Promo

Disney+ is bringing Black Widow home for everyone to enjoy this month.

Disney+ shared a new TV spot and poster this morning celebrating Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow,” which is available to all Disney+ subscribers beginning this Wednesday, October 6.

Black Widow

The action-packed feature film unravels the mystery of Natasha Romanoff’s past and her path to becoming an unrelenting spy and assassin. Filled with regret and the desire to right her wrongs, Natasha reunites with people she once considered family in order to destroy the organization that tore their lives apart.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. “Black Widow” is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige; Eric Pearson penned the screenplay.