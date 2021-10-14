Hyperx Signs Tiktok Sensation Bella Poarch As Big Brand Ambassador

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the signing of TikTok sensation Bella Poarch as a HyperX brand ambassador.

As a celebrated TikTok star with over 81 million followers, Bella Poarch’s introduction to the HyperX family includes starring in a HyperX microphone video campaign that debuts this fall. As Poarch’s Official Gaming Peripherals Partner, HyperX will be providing gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and microphones for her use, the same high-quality products that are used by streamers, gamers, and anyone with a passion for the good in gaming.

Bella Poarch

“I’m loving the opportunity to bring my style and passion for life and music to the HyperX family,” said Bella Poarch, TikTok star and HyperX ambassador. “I bring my love for people to be happy and healthy in everything they do and look forward to sharing this with HyperX fans, family, and community.”

Aligning with HyperX’s goal to support all gamers and their individual journeys, Poarch will work with HyperX to tell unique stories around her love of gaming and passion for developing and performing music and streaming.

“A viral sensation on TikTok and growing icon in gaming, we welcome Bella Poarch to the HyperX family,” said Dustin Illingworth, celebrity and athlete marketing manager, HyperX. “Poarch’s love for gaming and passion for streaming and storytelling are parallel to HyperX’s goal to embrace every gamer and the stories that make them who they are.”

As part of the HyperX family, Poarch will exclusively use HyperX headsets and microphone products and receive the HyperX Heroes treatment. She will also star in the upcoming Quadcast S campaign, which marks the first time a gaming peripherals brand has partnered with a world-class social media and recording artist to bring together the passion of music and gaming into a single metaverse.

Other stars that will join Poarch in the HyperX microphone campaign video include streamer HungryBox, esports stars FaZe Temperrr and Faxuty and basketball player Semi Ojeleya.

As a HyperX brand ambassador, Poarch joins a line-up of internationally recognized talent on the HyperX roster, including football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball players Gordon Hayward and Ariel Powers, tennis player Daniil Medvedev, ice hockey player Filip Forsberg, international soccer player Dele Alli, professional race car driver Sage Karam, skateboarder Minna Stess, and more than 25 global streamers and influencers in the HyperX family.